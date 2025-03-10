 Skip to main content
Raise a glass with these gin cocktails for St. Patrick’s Day

Whiskey and Guinness aren't the only ways to celebrate

By
Wilde Apples
Aviation American Gin

When it comes to toasting St. Patrick’s Day, Irish whiskey might be the obvious choice of spirit — but it’s not your only option! If you’d like to expand your cocktail repertoire or if you simply prefer other spirits, then you can still get into the holiday mood with these themed cocktails. They use Aviation American Gin for its smooth character and soft flavors, that go well with apple, allspice, and even pineapple in these Irish-themed cocktail recipes.

Wilde Apples

Aviation American Gin

Credit: Holly Hazen

Ingredients:

  • 1oz Aviation American Gin
  • .50oz Baked Apple Syrup
  • .50oz Lemon Juice
  • .75oz Oat Milk
  • 2 dashes of Walnut Bitters

Method:

For Baked Apple Syrup: combine 1 cup of granulated sugar, 1 cup of water, 1 apple, quartered, 1 teaspoon of cinnamon, 1 teaspoon of nutmeg, ½ teaspoon of cloves, and ½ teaspoon ground ginger in a saucepan. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for about 15-20 minutes. Stir occasionally. As the apples soften, mash as much as possible. Simmer for another 5-10 minutes. Let cool and double strain with a fine mesh sieve. Store in airtight container. Use within 14 days.

For Irish Apple Cake: combine all ingredients in shaker tin. Fill with ice and shake vigorously for ~45 seconds. Strain into martini and top with either lemon twist or dehydrated apple slice.

The Ginness Butteredbeer

Aviation American Gin

Credit: Cody Engle

Ingredients:

  • 1oz Aviation American Gin
  • 1oz Buttereschnapps
  • .50oz Allspice Syrup
  • .25oz Ginger
  • .25oz Demerara Simple

Method:

For Allspice Syrup: combine 1 cup of granulated sugar, 1 cup of water and 2 tablespoons of Allspice in a saucepan. Bring to a soft boil and reduce heat to medium low. Simmer for 5 minutes and using a fine mesh sieve, strain into a food safe container. Use within 14 days.

For Ginger Syrup: combine 1 cup of water, 1 cup of granulated sugar and 2 tablespoons of grated ginger into a saucepan. Heat to boiling, and reduce to medium heat. Let simmer for 10 minutes, stirring frequently. Strain with fine mesh strainer into food safe container. Use within 14 days.

For Guinness Butterbeer: combine all ingredients in a shaker tin. Give a quick shake, about 10-15 seconds, and strain into beer glass. Add ice, and top with Guinness Zero.

Pot O’ Gold

Aviation American Gin

Credit: Mac Peterson

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Aviation American Gin
  • .75 oz Pineapple Gomme
  • 1 oz Lime Juice
  • .50 oz Basil Syrup
  • .25 oz Coconut

Method:

For Pineapple Gomme: Combine 1 cup of pineapple chunks, 1 cup of granulated sugar, 1 cup of water, 1 tablespoon of citric acid, ¼ cup of gum arabic in a saucepan. Bring to a quick boil, and reduce heat to medium. Simmer for 10-15 minutes, stirring frequently. Double strain using a fine mesh sieve into a food-safe container. Use within 14 days.

For Basil Syrup: combine 1 cup of water, 1 cup of granulated sugar, and ½ of basil leaves into a saucepan. Bring to a quick boil, then reduce to a simmer for about 10 minutes. Strain using fine mesh sieve into a food-safe container. Use within 14 days.

For Coconut Syrup: combine 1 cup of water, 1 cup of water and ½ cup desiccated coconut in a saucepan. Bring to a quick boil, reduce heat and simmer on medium for about 15-20 minutes, stirring frequently. Double strain using a fine mesh sieve into a food-safe container. Use within 14 days.

For Pot O’ Gold: combine ingredients in a shaker tin, add ice and shake vigorously. Strain into either coup or nick and nora glass. Garnish with an optional Airheads Xtreme candy (for the rainbow)

