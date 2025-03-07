Cheers to St. Patrick’s Day with these Irish whiskey cocktails

St. Patrick’s Day is almost upon us, and if you’re getting ready to celebrate then you should start planning out your drinks menu. Naturally you’ll want something appropriately Irish to star in your drinks, so an Irish whiskey like Natterjack is an obvious choice. These recipes, developed by mixologist Sarah Vasallo of Bocelli Modern Italian in Tampa, Florida, are the perfect way to celebrate the day.
Fig Jam Old Fashioned
By Sarah Vasallo, Bocelli Modern Italian – Tampa, FL
Ingredients:
- 2oz Natterjack Irish Whiskey “The Mistake”
- .5oz Homemade Fig Jam Syrup
- .25 Giffard Apricot Liquor
- 2 dashes Fee Brothers Rhubarb bitters
Method:
- Pour all ingredients into a mixing glass
- Add ice
- Stir for 30 seconds
- Strain over a big ice cube in a rocks glass
- Dried fig and apricot stabbed on a pick for garnish
How to make Fig Jam syrup
- 2 Jars Fig Jam
- 1 Quart Sugar
- 1 Quart Water
Stir together and bring to a boil then emulsify and let chill
Irish Honey
By Sarah Vasallo, Bocelli Modern Italian – Tampa, FL
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Natterjack Irish Whiskey
- .5oz Stoli Vanilla
- 1oz Lemon
- 1oz Honey syrup
Method:
- Pour ingredients into a shaker tin.
- Add ice.
- Shake for 30 seconds.
- Strain into an empty coupe glass.
- Garnish with a lemon peel.
How to make Honey syrup
Equal parts honey and water
Stir together and bring to a boil then let chill
“Pick Me Up”
By Sarah Vasallo, Bocelli Modern Italian – Tampa, FL
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Natterjack Irish Whiskey
- .5 oz Frangelico
- .5 oz Espresso
- .25 oz demerara syrup
- 3 dashes chocolate bitters
- Lemon peel garnish
Method:
- Pour ingredients into a shaker tin.
- Add ice.
- Shake for 30 seconds.
- Strain into an empty coupe glass.
- Garnish with a lemon peel.