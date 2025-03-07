 Skip to main content
Cheers to St. Patrick’s Day with these Irish whiskey cocktails

What better way to toast St. Patrick's Day than with Irish whiskey?

By
Fig Jam Old Fashioned
Sean Farney

St. Patrick’s Day is almost upon us, and if you’re getting ready to celebrate then you should start planning out your drinks menu. Naturally you’ll want something appropriately Irish to star in your drinks, so an Irish whiskey like Natterjack is an obvious choice. These recipes, developed by mixologist Sarah Vasallo of Bocelli Modern Italian in Tampa, Florida, are the perfect way to celebrate the day.

Fig Jam Old Fashioned

By Sarah Vasallo, Bocelli Modern Italian – Tampa, FL

Ingredients:

Method:

  1. Pour all ingredients into a mixing glass
  2. Add ice
  3. Stir for 30 seconds
  4. Strain over a big ice cube in a rocks glass
  5. Dried fig and apricot stabbed on a pick for garnish
How to make Fig Jam syrup

  • 2 Jars Fig Jam
  • 1 Quart Sugar
  • 1 Quart Water

Stir together and bring to a boil then emulsify and let chill

Irish Honey

Irish Honey
Sean Farney

By Sarah Vasallo, Bocelli Modern Italian – Tampa, FL

Ingredients:

Method:

  1. Pour ingredients into a shaker tin.
  2. Add ice.
  3. Shake for 30 seconds.
  4. Strain into an empty coupe glass.
  5. Garnish with a lemon peel.

How to make Honey syrup

Equal parts honey and water

Stir together and bring to a boil then let chill

“Pick Me Up”

The Pick Me Up
Noah Heath - NDH Creative

By Sarah Vasallo, Bocelli Modern Italian – Tampa, FL

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Natterjack Irish Whiskey
  • .5 oz Frangelico
  • .5 oz Espresso
  • .25 oz demerara syrup
  • 3 dashes chocolate bitters
  • Lemon peel garnish

Method:

  1. Pour ingredients into a shaker tin.
  2. Add ice.
  3. Shake for 30 seconds.
  4. Strain into an empty coupe glass.
  5. Garnish with a lemon peel.

