Cheers to St. Patrick’s Day with these Irish whiskey cocktails

Sometimes, simple is better. While there's absolutely a place for elaborate, complex drinks that use tons of ingredients for complex and deep flavors, when you are looking for drinks to show off your finest spirits, you should stick to classic, paired-down recipes that allow the flavors of a fine spirit to shine. After all, the classics have remained popular for a reason.

In that vein, rum brand Diplomático has a trio of classic cocktail recipes adapted to show off the flavors of its offerings. These recipes feature Diplomático Mantuano, a blend of Venezuelan rums that's perfect for elevated rum cocktails. So if you're after a delicious drink to make use of a fine rum, then these recipes should be first on your list.

Rum Manhattan