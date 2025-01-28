 Skip to main content
We’ll be making this warm, spicy whiskey cocktail to sip by the fireside

Whiskey and apple cider, warmed with spices? Sign me up

By
Hot Toady
Mitchell Kim @thecocktailsuite

Deep, dark winter is warm cocktail time, whether you’re enjoying a traditional Hot Toddy or exploring the underrated world of hot gin drinks. And one ingredient which I think deserves more love in the cocktail world is apple cider, which is delicious when cold and soothing and cozy when warm.

There’s a new recipe from Irish whiskey brand Natterjack which makes use of either the Natterjack Cask Strength release, or an alternative limited edition called The Mistake. The Mistake is a fun release, being a heavily oaked expression which was created by a happy accident when a whiskey was left for longer than intended in oak casks, giving it strong flavors of vanilla, anise, and oak that make it perfect for a bold warm cocktail.

The recipe uses one of these two whiskies along with apple cider, all warmed with spices including cinnamon, star anise, and cloves. That combination recalls mulled wine, but this is rather a mulled apple cider concoction which sounds unusual and frankly delicious, especially for this time of year.

Toad & Spice & Everything Nice

Mitchell Kim @thecocktailsuite

By Mitchell Kim @thecocktailsuite

Ingredients:

  • 1 – 2oz. Natterjack Cask Strength (or The Mistake)
  • 1 liter Apple Cider
  • 2 Cinnamon Sticks
  • 4 Star Anise
  • 10 whole cloves

Method:

  1. Add 1 liter apple cider, 2 cinnamon sticks, 4 star anise, 10 whole cloves to a stock pot. Heat and simmer for 20 to 25 minutes.
  2. Add 1 oz. to 2 oz. of heated cider to a mug, then add 1 oz. to 2 oz. of Natterjack Cask Strength to taste.
  3. Garnish with a fresh cinnamon stick and a fresh star anise

