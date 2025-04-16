Just in time for Cinco de Mayo, Luxco is launching a new ultra-premium sipping tequila

Table of Contents Table of Contents Escasa Tequila Where can I buy it?

Cinco de Mayo is a great time to drink tequila. But if you plan to sip it with your favorite Mexican foods, you shouldn’t just grab any bottle off the shelf. Not all tequilas are suitable for sipping neat. Luckily, the folks at Luxco are launching a new ultra-premium sipping tequila just in time for the holiday.

Escasa Tequila

Luxco is announcing the launch of Escasa with not one but two expressions. It’s rolling out both a blanco and reposado tequila nationwide. Crafted by fourth-generation Master Distiller Graciela “Grace” Gonzale, these tequilas are made with hand-selected, 100% Blue Weber agave sourced from a different estate yearly. It’s tripled distilled and made with pure water and heirloom yeast.

According to the brand, Escasa Blanco is known for its surprisingly complex flavor profile featuring aromas of cooked agave, pepper, clove, and tropical fruits. The palate is a blend of ripe pineapple, orchard fruits, pepper, cloves, and just a hint of baking spices.

Escasa Reposado is aged in Albariño wine barrels from Rias Baixas, Spain. Luxco says it begins with a nose of pepper, cloves, cooked agave, molasses, oak, and dry fruits. Sipping it reveals notes of cooked agave, oak, and gentle spices.

“We are most excited to introduce Escasa because today’s discerning Tequila drinkers crave more than just a drink—they seek an experience,” Kayleigh Longo, Brand Manager for Escasa, said.

“Escasa is crafted for those who appreciate authenticity and refinement behind every pour. From our single estate-grown agave to our meticulous triple-distillation process, every detail is designed to create a Tequila that transcends the ordinary. Escasa is more than a spirit – it’s an invitation to elevate the way we celebrate, gather, and enjoy life’s finest moments.”

Where can I buy it?

Both tequilas are available at retailers throughout the US. Escasa Tequila Blanco retails for $99.99, and Escasa Tequila Reposado retails for $119.99.