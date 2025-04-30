 Skip to main content
Firestone Walker celebrates Cinco de Mayo with Tropa Magica

A raucous music video brought to you by a refreshing beer

By
Tropa Magica.
Firestone Walker

Firestone Walker is raising a glass to Cinco de Mayo, a holiday very much on the horizon. The west coast brewery just released a music video via a collaboration with Tropa Magica, a barn-burning psychedelic cumbia band out of California. It’s part of a larger series put on by 805 Cerveza, the brand’s Mexican lager label.

The new video can be seen here. It’s part of an ongoing partnership that started some four years ago. It’s also another example of creative new avenues drinks brands are using for cross-marketing.

Tropa Magica.
Firestone Walker
It comes at a fitting time too with Cinco de Mayo right around the corner. 805 Cerveza is not only a tip of the cap to the lager style beer that’s ever-popular south of the border, but to Mexican culture in general. The same could be said of Tropa Magical, a band that beautifully weaves together Mexican-American culture and pulls a lot of sonic influences from beyond domestic borders.

Firestone Walker started in Paso Robles back in 1996. Since, it’s become a major player in the craft beer circuit, known for a wide spectrum of beers. The label has several taprooms in the Golden State and distribution well beyond.

Tropa Magica is a band that launched in east Los Angeles back in 2017. It’s made up of a pair of brothers in David and Rene Pacheco. Their sound is a heady and party-starting mixture of cumbia and grunge.

Thirsty for more? Check out The Manual’s favorite Mexican lagers. It’s just the beer you need as summer approaches.

Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
