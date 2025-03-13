 Skip to main content
10 Barrel releases Japanese-style lager in can form

A beer for your favorite Japanese snacks

By
10 Barrel Money Cat lager.
10 Barrel Brewing

West coast brewery 10 Barrel Brewing has a new canned beer in its portfolio. The Oregon label just dropped Money Cat, a beer inspired by the refreshing rice lagers of Japan. Technically, the beer has been around a while in keg form, but now it’s available in the can.

The move follows a bigger trend of lighter beer styles gaining popularity over the last several years. A mellow beer, the ABV sits at a quaffable 4.8%. There’s a hint of hops and balance throughout, with a touch of sweetness.

10 Barrel Money Cat lager.
10 Barrel Brewing

According to the brand, the beer pairs best with sushi and karaoke. We suggest a broth-y batch of ramen or miso soup. As the temperatures rise, this will be a great beer for backyard gatherings and impromptu picnics.

10 Barrel got its start in Bend, Oregon two decades ago back in 2006. Since, its grown vastly, with locations in Oregon and Washington. The beers have won numerous awards and are pretty readily available thanks to a healthy distribution network.

Rice lagers are popular in Japan and beyond, made from rice as at least part of the grain source. So often, these beers are mellow and well-rounded, making them super approachable and quite popular all over the globe. For those looking to dip their toes in beer but fear a hop-forward IPA or towering imperial stout, this is a great route to take.

If light and thirst-quenching is your thing when it comes to beer, check out The Manual’s features on best Asian beers and Mexican-style lagers. Spring and summer are just around the bend.

