Just in time for Cinco de Mayo, Woodinville is releasing a tequila barrel-finished bourbon

Washington State’s Woodinville has the perfect whiskey if you love tequila and bourbon. Just in time for Cinco de Mayo, the award-winning distillery is launching Tequila Finish Woodinville Flagship Bourbon.

Tequila Finish Woodinville Flagship Bourbon

Releasing this weekend, Tequila Finish Woodinville Flagship Bourbon is a limited-edition experimental whiskey that you’ll want to add to your Cinco de Mayo table. Like all of Woodinville’s whiskeys, this limited-release offering takes a bit of a journey. First, the grains are grown at the Omlin family farm in Quincy, Washington. The grains are trucked over the Cascade Mountains to the distillery in Woodinville. The new-make whiskey distilled there is sent back over the mountains and added to new American oak barrels seasoned by the elements for 18-24 months.

After almost six years, the bourbon is ready to be imbibed. But instead of bottling this expression, it was finished in extra Anejo tequila barrels for eight months until it was ready to be released.

According to Woodinville, the result is a memorable whiskey with flavors like vanilla bean, agave syrup, caramel corn, orange zest, and cayenne spice.

“It’s something I always wanted to try but was afraid to take a stab at. Eventually, curiosity got the best of me. So, I went for it and was blown away by how well Tequila and Bourbon play together,” says head distiller Brett Carlile.

Where can I buy it?

This is a limited-edition expression. Only 2,000 bottles will be released. The initial 500 bottles will be available at the distillery on Saturday, May 3, at 10 am for the suggested retail price of $69.99. The remaining bottles will be available exclusively online at woodinvillewhiskeyco.com on May 5th.