Firestone Walker drops fitting beer on Earth Day

A significant west coast brewery has released an appropriate beer today. Firestone Walker has dropped Sunglider, a Helles-style lager made in the label’s solar-powered Propagator brewery. The sustainably-made beer comes on Earth Day no less.

The beer looks like sunshine in the glass. It’s a clean beer, coming in at 5% ABV with a nice straw hue. It’s made with Atlas malt, a six-row barley. Even cooler, it’s grown just down the street from the brewery by a local farmer.

Firestone Walker has committed to what it calls the Breweries for Tomorrow Initiative. Essentially, that means minimizing environmental impact across the brewing process. Impressively, that translates to some cool factoids, from solar energy powering 60% of the brewery’s needs to millions of gallons of water saved via local reservoir sourcing.

The brewery does not stop there. Recycling is a way of life at the label and the spent grain is used to feed livestock. Some 40 million gallons of process water are treated and put back into the area acquifer annually. Firestone Walker also aims to minimize packaging waste by ordering things in bulk.

It’s one of several new craft beer releases this spring. So far, we’ve seen a new honey lager as well as a new session IPA. Look out for more new drops as the milder weather really sets in.

It's one of several new craft beer releases this spring. So far, we've seen a new honey lager as well as a new session IPA. Look out for more new drops as the milder weather really sets in.