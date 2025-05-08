 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Mezcal isn’t just smoky tequila — and other myths debunked

It's to debunk the biggest mezcal myths

By
Mezcal
Mpho Mojapelo/Unsplash

While tequila has been popular forever, mezcal has only found its time in the proverbial sun in the last few decades. It all started in the early aughts when social media and celebrity brands began to hit the market. It’s still gaining in popularity thanks to the rise of cocktail culture and drinkers’ enthusiasm for traditional and artisanal spirits.

Like with all spirits, I didn’t fully understand mezcal right away. It took time (and sampling of many mezcals) to learn the ins and outs of this agave-based spirit. I also learned that, like all spirits, it’s not without its myths and misconceptions.

Recommended Videos

Before fully diving into the myths, learning some facts about mezcal is essential. First (and most importantly), you should know that all tequila is mezcal, but not all mezcal is tequila. This is because the umbrella term for all agave-based spirits is mezcal.

Related

Like tequila, it’s made with agave. However, unlike tequila, which can only be made with Blue Weber agave, mezcal can be made from up to forty different types of agaves. Also, while tequila can only be made in Jalisco (where tequila is) and a handful of other states, mezcal has its heart in Oaxaca. Still, it can also be made in Puebla, Sinaloa, Michoacan, Durango, Guerrero, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosi, Guanajuato, and Tamaulipas.

There are also differences in how it’s made. While many tequilas are made with agave baked in ovens, many mezcals are made with agave baked in underground picks. This often results in a smoky (not always), floral, fruity, complex spirit.

Now that you’ve learned a little about mezcal, it’s time to debunk some of the biggest myths surrounding this lesser-known Mexican spirit. To help us with our quest for answers, we turned to Chris Simmons, Agave Spirits Specialist and National Ambassador for Mezcal Vago. Keep scrolling to learn fact from fiction in the mezcal world, finally.

Mezcal myths debunked

A mezcal tasting.
Mark Stock / The Manual

Myth: All mezcal is smoky

There’s no bigger myth about mezcal than the idea that it will be smoky regardless of what bottle you crack open. It’s the same way some drinkers assume that all whisky from Islay is peat-smoked (spoiler alert: it isn’t).

“Whenever I give any type of mezcal education, I let the group know if there is only one thing I’d love for them to take away from today’s class, it’s that mezcal does not have to be smoky,” says Simmons.

“The idea that it’s tequila’s smoky cousin is an outdated and lazy characterization of an enormously complex spirit. Brands like Mezcal Vago have offerings crafted with care, in a slow, traditional manner, with just a whisper of well-integrated smoke.”

Myth: There’s a worm that will make you hallucinate

Another myth is that not only is there a worm in bottles of mezcal, but it will make you hallucinate. Not only do most (if not all) contemporary mezcals not have a worm floating in them, but the ones that do (or ever did) didn’t make the drinker hallucinate. It was all part of a marketing campaign to get drinkers to embrace mezcal.

Myth: Mezcal is a type of tequila

Another myth that we briefly touched on is that mezcal is a type of tequila. As you know, it’s the other way around. All Mexican-made agave-based spirits are mezcals. This includes tequila, raicilla, bacanora, sotol, and of course mezcal.

Myth: Where mezcal comes from

The last myth is more folklore than anything. A story from the Zapotec people of Oaxaca says that the origins of mezcal come from lightning striking an agave plant and the explosion causing the liquid to be released. There’s no proof that this ever happened, but it’s a great story.

What are some misconceptions about mezcal?

Mezcal
Marlon Michelle Corado/Unsplash

According to Simmons, ‘misunderstood’ is probably the most appropriate word to describe mezcal in the majority’s minds.

“As with other complicated things in life, when something is misunderstood, it’s often reduced to a mischaracterization or to a very simple form.”

He adds, “Mezcal is one of the most complicated spirits produced anywhere in the world, so it’s no wonder why it’s challenging for many first-time consumers to understand. Conversely, once someone falls in love with it, there really isn’t anything that can take its place.”

Advice for beginner mezcal drinkers

Tres Tribus
Tres Tribus

Simmons says that nothing worth having comes easily.

“In that regard, it takes time to fully understand, appreciate, and embrace what I would consider to be the best distilled spirit in the world.”

He adds,  “Start slowly with cocktails that have a familiar context, like a mezcal margarita or a mezcal old-fashioned. As your palate becomes familiar with the spirit, you’ll eventually be able to move into drinking it neat in all its various iterations and falling in love with its complexity. But be forewarned; I’ve never known anyone who fell in love with mezcal that didn’t lose their eye for all others.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Just in time for Cinco de Mayo, Luxco is launching a new ultra-premium sipping tequila
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo the right way with this new sipping tequila
Luxco

Cinco de Mayo is a great time to drink tequila. But if you plan to sip it with your favorite Mexican foods, you shouldn't just grab any bottle off the shelf. Not all tequilas are suitable for sipping neat. Luckily, the folks at Luxco are launching a new ultra-premium sipping tequila just in time for the holiday.
Escasa Tequila

Luxco is announcing the launch of Escasa with not one but two expressions. It's rolling out both a blanco and reposado tequila nationwide. Crafted by fourth-generation Master Distiller Graciela "Grace" Gonzale, these tequilas are made with hand-selected, 100% Blue Weber agave sourced from a different estate yearly. It's tripled distilled and made with pure water and heirloom yeast.

Read more
Brother’s Bond Regenerative Grain Bourbon just might be the perfect whiskey for Earth Day
Brother's Bond makes the perfect bourbon for Earth Day
Brother's Bond

If you're somehow unfamiliar with Brother's Bond Bourbon, it's an award-winning whiskey brand founded by actors and friends Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley (of 'The Vampire Diaries' fame). But it's not your average celebrity brand. Founded in 2021, the duo set out to craft high-quality whiskeys using sustainable, regenerative agricultural practices. Not surprisingly, Brother's Bond Bourbon might have the perfect whiskey for Earth Day.
Brother's Bond Regenerative Grain Straight Bourbon

It's aptly called Brother's Bond Regenerative Grain Straight Bourbon. If you're planning to enjoy a glass of whiskey on Earth Day (April 22), there's no better choice. This small-batch, award-winning whiskey is a blend of three-year-old bourbon and six-year-old wheated bourbon, along with custom toast and char methods.

Read more
If you like rye whiskey and tequila, you’ll love this new release from Angel’s Envy
Angel's Envy is dropping a whiskey finished in Patron tequila barrels
Angel's Envy

Are you a fan of rye whiskey and tequila? If so, the innovators at Angel's Envy have the perfect new expression for you. It's called Cellar Collection Series, Vol. 5 Straight Rye Whiskey Finished in French Oak Extra Añejo Tequila Barrels, and although the name is a bit of a mouthful, it's the perfect whiskey for fans of the two spirits.
Angel's Envy Cellar Collection Series, Vol. 5 Straight Rye Whiskey Finished in French Oak Extra Añejo Tequila Barrels
ANGEL'S ENVY Cellar Collection Series, Vol. 5 Straight Rye Whiskey Finished in French Oak Extra Añejo Tequila Barrels Angel's Envy

The newest addition to Angel's Envy's Cellar Collection, this limited-release whiskey (created by Master Distiller Owen Martin) was matured for up to seven years and finished in French oak extra añejo tequila barrels from PATRÓN for up to 12 months. But its journey doesn't end there. It was then blended with a straight rye whiskey that matured for over eleven years.

Read more