Mix things up by using mezcal in your Margarita

With National Margarita Day tomorrow, now is a great time to celebrate this beloved drink — or even to experiment with it. While the classic Margarita is made with just tequila, lime juice, and triple sec, there are no end of variations that you can try out. And one great way to bring a whole new dimension to the drink is to use a different base spirit such as mezcal.
Though both tequila and mezcal are made from agave, mezcal tends to have a deeper, smokier flavor that will appeal to lovers of fine Scotch or those who prefer their drinks with a savory, spicy note. And these recipes featuring Mezcal Unión show how you can swap in this spirit to give your Margarita a new kind of bite.
Mezcal Unión Margarita
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Mezcal Unión Uno
- 0.75 oz lime juice
- 0.5 oz orange liqueur
- 0.25 oz agave
- Garnish:
- Lime wheel
- Lava salt rim
Glassware: Rocks
Method:
In an old-fashioned glass filled with ice, add Mezcal UNIÓN Uno, lime juice, orange liqueur and agave. Garnish with an orange, lime slice, or worm salt on the rim. Enjoy!
Mezcal Unión Avocado Margarita
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Mezcal Unión Uno
- 0.75 oz Lime Juice
- 0.75 oz Avocado Puree
- 0.25 oz Agave
- Garnish: Cilantro Flower
Glassware: Coupe or Nick & Nora
Method:
Combine all ingredients into a shaker tin. Add ice and shake. Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Enjoy!
Hibiscus Margarita
Ingredients:
- 1 oz Mezcal Unión Uno
- 0.5 oz Cointreau
- 0.5 oz Ancho Reyes Original
- 0.5 oz Hibiscus and Cardamom Syrup
- 1 oz Pomegranate Juice
- 0.75 oz Lime Juice
- Garnish:
- Pineapple Triangle
- Pink peppercorn salt rim
Glassware: Old-Fashioned
Method:
Rim a glass with pink peppercorn salt. Add all ingredients to the shaker. Add ice and shake. Double strain into rimmed glass. Use pineapple triangles as a garnish.