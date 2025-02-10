Enhance your best tequilas with these classic Margarita recipes

Of all the tequila cocktails to be found in your local bar, the Margarita is the most universally beloved. The combination of tequila, lime, and triple sec is a classic that is both easy to drink and a great way to show off the nuances of your favorite tequila.
But if you fancy upping your margarita game a bit, then you can look into specialty recipes which tweak the base of the drink to match the particular qualities of the spirit you’re using. We’ve got a trio of margarita recipe recommendations from Cantera Negra Tequila, making use of both the silver and reposado expressions.
Tommy’s Margarita
Ingredients:
- 2 parts Cantera Negra Silver Tequila
- 1 part Fresh lime juice
- 0.5 part Agave nectar
- Blood orange slice for garnish
Method:
Add all ingredients to cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain over ice in a half salt rimmed rocks glass and garnish with blood orange slice.
Winter Marg
Ingredients:
- 1.5 parts Cantera Negra Reposado Tequila
- 0.5 part Fresh lime juice
- 0.5 part Fresh blood orange juice
- 0.5 part Agave syrup
- 0.75 tsp Vanilla extract
Method:
Rim a rocks glass with winter spice mix.* Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into prepped rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a cinnamon stick.
*Winter spice mix: .5 tsp salt, .5 tsp sugar, .25 tsp cinnamon, and .25 tsp chili powder
Cantera Margarita
Ingredients:
- 2 parts Cantera Negra Silver Tequila
- 1 part Fresh lime juice
- 0.5 parts Agave syrup
- Orange bitters
Method:
Shake and strain over ice in double rocks glass. Add 2 dashes of orange bitters.