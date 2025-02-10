Enhance your best tequilas with these classic Margarita recipes

Table of Contents Table of Contents Tommy’s Margarita Winter Marg Cantera Margarita

Of all the tequila cocktails to be found in your local bar, the Margarita is the most universally beloved. The combination of tequila, lime, and triple sec is a classic that is both easy to drink and a great way to show off the nuances of your favorite tequila.

But if you fancy upping your margarita game a bit, then you can look into specialty recipes which tweak the base of the drink to match the particular qualities of the spirit you’re using. We’ve got a trio of margarita recipe recommendations from Cantera Negra Tequila, making use of both the silver and reposado expressions.

Tommy’s Margarita

Ingredients:

2 parts Cantera Negra Silver Tequila

1 part Fresh lime juice

0.5 part Agave nectar

Blood orange slice for garnish

Method:

Add all ingredients to cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain over ice in a half salt rimmed rocks glass and garnish with blood orange slice.

Winter Marg

Ingredients:

1.5 parts Cantera Negra Reposado Tequila

0.5 part Fresh lime juice

0.5 part Fresh blood orange juice

0.5 part Agave syrup

0.75 tsp Vanilla extract

Method:

Rim a rocks glass with winter spice mix.* Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into prepped rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a cinnamon stick.

*Winter spice mix: .5 tsp salt, .5 tsp sugar, .25 tsp cinnamon, and .25 tsp chili powder

Cantera Margarita

Ingredients:

2 parts Cantera Negra Silver Tequila

1 part Fresh lime juice

0.5 parts Agave syrup

Orange bitters

Method:

Shake and strain over ice in double rocks glass. Add 2 dashes of orange bitters.