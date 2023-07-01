Looking for some incredible drink recipes for 4th of July? We've got you covered!

Cracking open a cold one on the 4th of July is all but a requirement on the day we celebrate our country’s independence. The grill is smoking, the tunes are rocking, the ribs are perfect, and friends and family are splashing in the pool. It’s one of the most fun-filled days of the year. And of course, it wouldn’t be complete without a few brewskis. But what if, in addition to the cold brews, you’re looking to add a bit of fruity fun to the mix this year? Often on the 4th, beer and maybe some margaritas are the only options on the menu. And don’t think for one moment we have anything against the classics. But what if you’re looking to mix it up a bit this year? What if, in addition to the beers and margaritas (or beer margaritas), you want something with a hint of sophistication or sass? Tina’s Vodka has got you covered.

Deliciously pure and smooth, Tina’s Vodka is made with only purified water and non-gmo, organic corn in a distilling process that involves renewable organic coconut shells — so you can feel good about getting lit right alongside those sparklers. But you know, be careful.

So if you’re in the market for some cocktails that are perfect for the 4th, these vodka drink recipes are exactly what you’ll want to be mixing up when it’s time for fireworks.

Caster & Chaos recipe

We absolutely love the warm combination of ginger beer and cinnamon in this cocktail. The Caster & Chaos is absolutely perfect for a hot summer evening when things are starting to get spicy.

Ingredients:

Ice

2 ounces Tina’s Vodka

1 1/2 ounces Q Ginger Beer

Dash of cinnamon spice

Method:

Pour vodka and ginger beer over ice and dash with cinnamon spice.

Tina Colada recipe

This simple, deliciously sweet treat is an absolute classic and just screams backyard barbecue. Whip up a big batch of these, and no one will be thinking about beer.

Ingredients:

Ice

2 ounces Tina’s Vodka

3 ounces fresh pineapple

2 ounces fresh cream of coconut

Method:

Place all ingredients into a blender and process until smooth. Pour into a glass and garnish with fresh pineapple.

Sun Blossom recipe

This delicious classic is perfect for both hot, fun summer nights…and the mornings after them.

Ingredients:

Ice

2 ounces Tina’s Vodka

2 ounces freshly squeezed orange juice

Method:

Pour all ingredients into a shaker and shake until a frost forms. Strain into a chilled glass and garnish with a fresh orange slice.

Whether your 4th of July celebration is big or small, laid back or sophisticated, these three cocktails are perfect for your menu.

