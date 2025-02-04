 Skip to main content
Absolut Vodka is launching new ready-to-drink cocktails

By
There aren’t many vodka brands more well-known than Sweden’s Absolut Vodka. It’s beloved for its classic vodka as well as its myriad flavored vodkas. Now, this iconic brand is taking flavored vodka one step further and launching new ready-to-drink bottled cocktails. As a bonus, it’s also releasing new canned cocktails.

Absolut Ready-to-Serve

Absolut is adding new Ready-to-Serve (RTS) and Ready-to-Drink (RTD) flavor offerings. Adding to its 2024 launch, Absolut is adding Espresso Martini and Cosmopolitan to its Ready-to-Serves line. It’s adding Absolut + Ocean Spray® Vodka White Cran•Peach and Absolut + Ocean Spray® Vodka Cran•Mango to its line of canned cocktails.

“Absolut is committed to delivering convenient, bar-quality cocktails that enhance hosting occasions while keeping the focus on time spent with loved ones,” Reshma Dhati, Senior Brand Director of Marketing at Absolut, said in a press release.

“The expansion of the Absolut ready-to-serve cocktail line introduces new trending vodka cocktails. The Absolut Cocktails Espresso Martini is made with real espresso and Kahlúa rum and coffee liqueur, the #1 brand associated with the popular cocktail1, while the Absolut Cocktails Classic Cosmopolitan brings consumers a new way to enjoy the iconic cocktail that Absolut has been an integral part of since it entered culture in the 1980s.”

Where can I buy it?

While you can’t go wrong with a bottle of Absolut Vodka or one of its many flavored vodkas, if you want to level up, we suggest purchasing Absolute Ready-to-Serve Cocktails for $16.99 for a 750ml bottle or Absolut Ready-to-Drink Ocean Spra® Canned Cocktails for $22.99 for a twelve-pack. Both are currently available at select retailers nationwide.

