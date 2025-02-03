Deep Eddy Vodka just released a new pineapple flavored vodka

Table of Contents Table of Contents Deep Eddy Pineapple Vodka Where can I buy it?

If you’re anything like us, you’ve had enough of winter. Regardless of where you live, there’s a good chance you’re experiencing colder weather than you prefer. At the worst, your area is blanketed with snow. Lucky for you, the folks at Deep Eddy Vodka are here to save the day with a new expression. That’s because the Texas-based brand is launching a new, tropical flavored vodka that will transport you to warmer days ahead.

Deep Eddy Pineapple Vodka

Open a bottle of Eddy Pineapple Vodka and transport yourself to an island paradise. Joining its 80-Proof Original, Lemon, Ruby Red Grapefruit, Cranberry, Sweet Tea, Lime, Cranberry, Orange, and Peach, Pineapple is made with real pineapple and all-natural ingredients.

This small-batch vodka is handcrafted at Deep Eddy’s Distillery, located outside of Austin. It starts with vodka made from pure Texas aquifer water, distilled ten times, and filtered eight times. It’s flavored with fresh, real pineapple. The result is a tropical, fruity, pineapple-flavored vodka that is guaranteed to add a little island flair to your favorite winter cocktails (and every time of the year).

“Deep Eddy Pineapple Vodka is the tropical refreshment consumers have been craving. In fact, the data shows that 85% of people are loving Pineapple flavor in 2025. After two years of careful development, this handcrafted vodka delivers a vibrant pineapple flavor that truly captures the essence of summer in every sip – whether simply combined with soda, on the rocks, or in a perfectly sweetened pina colada,” Julie Cole, Brand Director for Deep Eddy Vodka said in a press release.

“This new release reflects the brand’s dedication to high-quality, natural ingredients and authenticity, bringing a refreshing burst of island-inspired flavor ideal for any cocktail or occasion.”

Where can I buy it?

Like its original vodka and all of its flavored vodkas, Deep Eddy Pineapple is available nationwide at alcohol retailers for the suggested retail price of $17.99 for a 750ml bottle.

