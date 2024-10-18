Jim Beam Winter Reserve is sure to earn a spot at your holiday table

The holidays are coming up quickly. If you’re anything like us, you’ll drink your fair share of whisky during all the seasonal parties and get-togethers. Jim Beam knows all about that. And while you can’t go wrong with the brand’s iconic White Label or one of its other expressions, this year, Jim Beam is releasing a whiskey explicitly created to be enjoyed during the holiday season.

Jim Beam Winter Reserve

It’s called Jim Beam Winter Reserve, a limited-edition seasonal whiskey. Be sure to find a home on holiday tables from coast to coast. This Kentucky straight bourbon is matured for six years in charred oak before being finished in toasted barrels. The result is a complex, sippable whiskey with notes of cinnamon candy, vanilla beans, toffee, and wintry spices.

“At Jim Beam, we’re always looking for ways to innovate while staying true to our deeply rooted heritage,” Fred Noe, Jim Beam’s seventh-generation Master Distiller, said in a press release. “With Winter Reserve, we wanted to create a special bourbon that embodies the warmth of the holidays and the bold flavors that pair well with cold weather. We are excited to share it with our community and hope its holiday-inspired flavors bring people together to celebrate the joy of the season.”

Where can I buy it?

If you want to add Jim Beam Winter Reserve to your holiday table (and the rest of the winter months), it’s available for a limited time at select retailers across the US, ReserveBar, Totalwine and other online retailers for a suggested retail price of $24.99.

