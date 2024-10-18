 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Just in time for the holidays, Jim Beam is launching a whiskey called Winter Reserve

Jim Beam Winter Reserve is sure to earn a spot at your holiday table

By
Jim Beam Winter Reserve
Jim Beam

The holidays are coming up quickly. If you’re anything like us, you’ll drink your fair share of whisky during all the seasonal parties and get-togethers. Jim Beam knows all about that. And while you can’t go wrong with the brand’s iconic White Label or one of its other expressions, this year, Jim Beam is releasing a whiskey explicitly created to be enjoyed during the holiday season.

Jim Beam Winter Reserve

Jim Beam Winter Reserve
Jim Beam

It’s called Jim Beam Winter Reserve, a limited-edition seasonal whiskey. Be sure to find a home on holiday tables from coast to coast. This Kentucky straight bourbon is matured for six years in charred oak before being finished in toasted barrels. The result is a complex, sippable whiskey with notes of cinnamon candy, vanilla beans, toffee, and wintry spices.

Recommended Videos

“At Jim Beam, we’re always looking for ways to innovate while staying true to our deeply rooted heritage,” Fred Noe, Jim Beam’s seventh-generation Master Distiller, said in a press release. “With Winter Reserve, we wanted to create a special bourbon that embodies the warmth of the holidays and the bold flavors that pair well with cold weather. We are excited to share it with our community and hope its holiday-inspired flavors bring people together to celebrate the joy of the season.”

Related

Where can I buy it?

Pouring a glass of whiskey
wiratgasem / Getty Images

If you want to add Jim Beam Winter Reserve to your holiday table (and the rest of the winter months), it’s available for a limited time at select retailers across the US, ReserveBar, Totalwine and other online retailers for a suggested retail price of $24.99.

Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Brugal Rum is launching a new expression for coffee fans
Coffee fans will be excited for Brugal's new expression
Brugal

Dominican brand Brugal has a stable of well-made, complex aged rums worth trying. These include Brugal Extra Viejo, Brugal 1888, and more. You can add one more expression to that list: Brugal Colección Visionaria Edición 02, Coffee.
Brugal Colección Visionaria Edición 02, Coffee

This ultra-premium expression is the second release from Burgal’s limited-edition collection. Edición 02 gets its unique flavor from adding Dominican Arabica coffee and Brugal’s Aromatic Cask Toasting technique. To add the coffee aroma and flavor to this rum, the distillers used coffee beans during the toasting process of its virgin French oak casks.

Read more
Monkey 47 is releasing a new gin called Distiller’s Cut Edition 14
There's a secret ingredient in this new Monkey 47 expression
Monkey 47

Made in Germany’s Black Forest, Monkey 47 is one of the most popular gin brands in the world. Its flagship expression, made with (you guessed it) forty-seven herbs and botanicals, is the type of gin that should already have a permanent spot on your home bar. The brand is launching a new gin that deserves to sit alongside it.
Monkey 47 Distiller’s Cut 14

The German distillery is launching the fourteenth edition of its highly-regarded Distiller’s Cut Gin. While the original recipe has only 47 ingredients, Distiller’s Cut adds one more. This edition gets the added aroma and flavor from tangy, salty capers. For those unaware, capers are a popular ingredient in Mediterranean fare. And this is precisely where Monkey 47 looked to find its newest ingredient.

Read more
Milam & Greene is releasing a single barrel bourbon called Barn Owl
Milam & Green's new whiskey pays tribute to Barn Owls
Milam & Greene

If you’re a whiskey fan, you know all about the award-winning whiskeys produced by Milam & Green. This award-winning brand has a handful of popular core-range whiskeys, Blender’s Reserve, Distillery releases, and its Wildlife Collections. While they are all noteworthy, it’s the latter we’re concerned about today.
Milam & Green Barn Owl

Milam & Greene recently introduced its fifth cask-strength whiskey in the 2024 Wildlife Collection. It’s called Barn Owl and was crafted to pay homage to these birds prevalent in Milam & Greene's home state of Texas. As a bonus, proceeds from this expression benefit the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation.

Read more