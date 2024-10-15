 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Woodford Reserve’s newest release is finished in Madeira casks

Woodford Reserve's newest whiskey was finished in unique barrels

By
Woodford Reserve
Woodford Reserve

Tucked in the heart of horse racing country, Woodford Reserve is a big name in the bourbon world (and whiskey in general). Its classic Kentucky Straight Bourbon is a staple on most home bars, but it’s also well-known for its sought-after limited-release whiskeys—especially its Master’s Collection line.

The beloved Versailles, Kentucky-based brand recently announced a new release in the 2024 Master’s Collection called Woodford Reserve Madeira Cask Finish.

Recommended Videos

Woodford Reserve Madeira Cask Finish

A bottle of whiskey with two glasses of whiskey
Dmitry Ersler / Adobe Stock

The newest addition to the Master’s Collection (the 20th release), Woodford Reserve Madeira Cask Finish, is even more complex than the name suggests. It gets its name because the Woodford Reserve Whiskey included was finished in Madeira casks. But then it was blended with wheat whiskey to create a soft, sweet, fruity whiskey you won’t soon forget.

Related

According to the brand, the nose is a mix of dark cherries, brown sugar, candied oranges, clove, and nutmeg. The palate is a symphony of dried fruits, raisins, cranberries, walnuts, and baking spices. The finish is long and warming and ends with candied walnuts.

“Madeira Cask Finish is a tremendous way to celebrate 20 years of the Master’s Collection,” Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall said in a press release. “In 2007, Woodford Reserve was among the first bourbons to finish in wine casks. It was quite controversial at the time but is now a common practice by other distillers. This 20th expression marks that historic milestone, with a new Madeira wine cask.”

Where can I buy it?

Glass of whiskey with ice cubes served on wooden planks
Jag_cz / Shutterstock

Woodford Reserve Madeira Cask Finish is available at Woodford Reserve Distillery (and on the distillery’s web store) and select retailers for the suggested retail price of $179.99.

Editors’ Recommendations

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Booker’s new batch of its popular bourbon celebrates Master Distillers — what to know
Booker's is releasing a new batch of its popular bourbon
Booker's

Fans of Booker’s Bourbon eagerly await its new releases. They don’t have to wait any longer because it just released the third release of the Booker’s 2024 Collection. It’s called Booker’s Batch 2024 03 “Master Distillers Batch,” and it was distilled to pay tribute to all the distillers (including his dad Booker Noe) that seventh-generation Jim Beam Master Distiller Fred Noe admired as he was learning the art of whiskey-making.

“Back in the day, being a Master Distiller just meant running the distillery. But these elder statesmen changed all that, raising the bar for all of us,” he said in a press release. “The job went from spending every waking moment in the distillery, to traveling the world, all the while introducing people to our beloved bourbon. They became spokesmen and celebrities in their own right.”

Read more
Brother’s Bond is releasing a 7-year-old bottled-in-bond bourbon
Brother's Bond's new expression pays homage to the bottled in bond act of 1897
Brother's Bond Bourbon

Brother’s Bond isn’t just another gimmicky celebrity alcohol brand with more flash than substance. It might have been founded by actors Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder (of Vampire Diaries fame), but it has already gained countless fans and awards for its bourbons and rye whiskeys since it was founded in 2021.

Its newest release was created to pay tribute to the long history of whiskey-making in America. It’s called Brother’s Bond 7-Year-Old Bottled In Bond Straight Bourbon and it’s the duo’s tribute to the industry-changing Bottled in Bond Act of 1897.
Brother’s Bond 7-Year-Old Bottled In Bond Straight Bourbon

Read more
Penelope Bourbon launches rare Founders Reserve Whiskey
Penelope is releasing a memorable wheat whiskey
Penelope Bourbon

Sometimes, alcohol brands are launched and named because of a geographic location or historical event. In the case of Penelope Bourbon, the brand was launched in 2018 because co-founder Mike Paladini and his wife Kerry were expecting a child named Penelope. He decided to team up with childhood friend Danny Polise to commemorate her birth to start Penelope Bourbon. The brand has received much acclaim and multiple awards in the years since.
Penelope Estate Collection Founders Reserve

Recently, the brand announced an epic new release called Penelope Estate Collection Founders Reserve. This straight wheat whiskey begins with a mash bill of 95% wheat and 5% malted barley. It’s matured for a full eleven years in new, charred American oak barrels at the renowned Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

Read more