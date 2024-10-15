Woodford Reserve's newest whiskey was finished in unique barrels

Tucked in the heart of horse racing country, Woodford Reserve is a big name in the bourbon world (and whiskey in general). Its classic Kentucky Straight Bourbon is a staple on most home bars, but it’s also well-known for its sought-after limited-release whiskeys—especially its Master’s Collection line.

The beloved Versailles, Kentucky-based brand recently announced a new release in the 2024 Master’s Collection called Woodford Reserve Madeira Cask Finish.

Woodford Reserve Madeira Cask Finish

The newest addition to the Master’s Collection (the 20th release), Woodford Reserve Madeira Cask Finish, is even more complex than the name suggests. It gets its name because the Woodford Reserve Whiskey included was finished in Madeira casks. But then it was blended with wheat whiskey to create a soft, sweet, fruity whiskey you won’t soon forget.

According to the brand, the nose is a mix of dark cherries, brown sugar, candied oranges, clove, and nutmeg. The palate is a symphony of dried fruits, raisins, cranberries, walnuts, and baking spices. The finish is long and warming and ends with candied walnuts.

“Madeira Cask Finish is a tremendous way to celebrate 20 years of the Master’s Collection,” Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall said in a press release. “In 2007, Woodford Reserve was among the first bourbons to finish in wine casks. It was quite controversial at the time but is now a common practice by other distillers. This 20th expression marks that historic milestone, with a new Madeira wine cask.”

Where can I buy it?

Woodford Reserve Madeira Cask Finish is available at Woodford Reserve Distillery (and on the distillery’s web store) and select retailers for the suggested retail price of $179.99.