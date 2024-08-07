 Skip to main content
Four Roses Bourbon’s limited edition 2024 release is coming soon

Get the 2024 Limited Edition Small Batch Bourbon from September 14

four roses 2024 edition le lifestyle
This Year’s Marks the 17th Edition of the Highly Anticipated Annual Release, Made with Four Distinct Bourbon Batches. Four Roses

The brand Four Roses is known for its small batch bourbon, a favorite among bartenders, but it also puts out smaller limited edition releases occasionally — and a new edition is coming soon. The 2024 Limited Edition Small Batch Bourbon will be released next month, in time for National Bourbon Heritage Month, and will surely be of interest to collectors and enthusiastic bourbon drinkers.

The 2024 release is a blend of four batches which have been aged between 12 and 20 years, and is non-chill filtered with a proof of 108.2. The Four Roses brand has ten different bourbon recipes which are combined in various ways to create its finished bottles, and this particular release will incorporate the OBSV, OESK, OESF, and OBSV recipes. The flavors offered include berry and citrus, with vanilla and honey on the nose and a gentle spicy, smooth finish.

“Each year, we strive to bring a new and exciting experience to your glass by blending variations of our distinct recipes to create something you’ve never tasted before from Four Roses,” said Brent Elliott, Four Roses Master Distiller. “This year, the recipes we hand-selected have created something truly vibrant, bright and unique, while still maintaining a nice delicate spice at the end.”

The limited edition will be around 16,000 bottles, which will be sold across the U.S. for $220. The release does on sale on September 14, and can be purchased from retail stores or from the brand’s visitor centers in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky and Cox’s Creek, Kentucky. If you’re hoping to get your hands on a bottle but you live outside the Kentucky area, then you can head to the Four Roses website for more information about how to buy.

