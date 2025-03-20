 Skip to main content
Win or lose, you can cheer along to March Madness with these cocktails

Fan-favorite cocktails to accompany basketball's big season

By
Mango Madness
Cointreau

For sports fans, spring means one thing: it’s time for March Madness. While plenty of fans turn to their favorite beers for the season, another option is to indulge in some delicious but simple cocktails. A game-day cocktail should be flavorful and robust, and provide a guaranteed pleasure whether your team is up or down — so these drinks are full of easy to love flavors like mango, ginger beer, IPA, and even some indulgent cream.

Cointreau Mango Madness

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz Cointreau
  • 1 oz Fresh Lime Juice
  • 1 oz Mango Juice
  • 2 oz Mezcal
  • 1.5 oz Tequila

Method:

  1. Add all ingredients to a shaker along with 1-2 grinds of black pepper
  2. Add ice and shake
  3. Fine strain over ice into a chill lime seasoning-salted rocks glass
  4. Garnish with a lime wheel and/or pineapple frond
Recommended Videos

The French Mule

Image used with permission by copyright holder

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Rémy Martin VSOP
  • 1/2 oz lime juice
  • 4 oz ginger beer
  • Lime wheel

Method:

  1. Pour 2 oz of Rémy Martin VSOP and 1/2 oz of lime juice into a copper mug.
  2. Add ice cubes and 4 oz of ginger beer.
  3. Stir to combine.
  4. To garnish, drop a lime wedge into the mug.

Belle IPA

Image used with permission by copyright holder

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Belle de Brillet
  • 7 oz Mosaic IPA*

*Choose a citrusy/tropical IPA instead of a bitter option

Method:

  1. Build in beer glass with ice, squeeze two fresh lime wedges & stir gently
  2. Garnish with lime wedge or a side dish of 3-4 lime wedges

St-Rémy French Alexander

Image used with permission by copyright holder

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz St-Rémy Signature
  • 0.7 oz Thick Cream
  • 0.5 oz Cacao Cream
  • 0.25 oz Simple Syrup or 1 tsp Fine Sugar

Method:

  1. Shake hard with ice, and fine strain into a coupe glass or glass coffee mug

