Win or lose, you can cheer along to March Madness with these cocktails

Today is St Patrick's Day, and if you'd like to celebrate with classic Irish whiskey drinks then we have you covered. These recipes use Redbreast Irish Whiskey for its robust flavors that are perfect for cheering for today.

Valeria Catterini, the Senior Brand Director at Jameson Irish Whiskey & Redbreast Irish Whiskey, has advice on making the perfect Old Fashioned: “The key to making a good old fashioned cocktail lies in the preparation method: I recommend stirring your drink, rather than shaking with ice as this will help keep the whiskey's character and balance intact while also maintaining the liquid’s delicate flavors without introducing too much air or dilution. For an elevated twist on the Flying Old Fashioned, replace the sugar syrup by making up an easy syrup with equal parts Coconut Water + Caster Sugar.”

Redbreast Irish Whiskey ‘Treetop Sour’