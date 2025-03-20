Win or lose, you can cheer along to March Madness with these cocktails

For sports fans, spring means one thing: it’s time for March Madness. While plenty of fans turn to their favorite beers for the season, another option is to indulge in some delicious but simple cocktails. A game-day cocktail should be flavorful and robust, and provide a guaranteed pleasure whether your team is up or down — so these drinks are full of easy to love flavors like mango, ginger beer, IPA, and even some indulgent cream.
Cointreau Mango Madness
Ingredients:
- 1 oz Cointreau
- 1 oz Fresh Lime Juice
- 1 oz Mango Juice
- 2 oz Mezcal
- 1.5 oz Tequila
Method:
- Add all ingredients to a shaker along with 1-2 grinds of black pepper
- Add ice and shake
- Fine strain over ice into a chill lime seasoning-salted rocks glass
- Garnish with a lime wheel and/or pineapple frond
The French Mule
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Rémy Martin VSOP
- 1/2 oz lime juice
- 4 oz ginger beer
- Lime wheel
Method:
- Pour 2 oz of Rémy Martin VSOP and 1/2 oz of lime juice into a copper mug.
- Add ice cubes and 4 oz of ginger beer.
- Stir to combine.
- To garnish, drop a lime wedge into the mug.
Belle IPA
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Belle de Brillet
- 7 oz Mosaic IPA*
*Choose a citrusy/tropical IPA instead of a bitter option
Method:
- Build in beer glass with ice, squeeze two fresh lime wedges & stir gently
- Garnish with lime wedge or a side dish of 3-4 lime wedges
St-Rémy French Alexander
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz St-Rémy Signature
- 0.7 oz Thick Cream
- 0.5 oz Cacao Cream
- 0.25 oz Simple Syrup or 1 tsp Fine Sugar
Method:
- Shake hard with ice, and fine strain into a coupe glass or glass coffee mug