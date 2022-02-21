Best Presidents Day Treadmill Sales and Deals for 2022

Workout warriors and fitness enthusiasts can find even more reason to get up off the couch this Presidents Day, as a couple of giant retailers are offering huge Presidents Day treadmill deals. It’s the perfect time of year to pounce on one of these Presidents Day treadmill deals, with cold weather and early sunsets still hanging around as we ride out the winter. So whether you’re in the market for a treadmill because you want to move your routine indoors, or if you’re just looking to start a fitness routine in the comfort of your home own, read onward for more information on the best Presidents Day treadmill deals out there.

Best Presidents Day Treadmill Sales 2022

XTERRA TR150 treadmill — $346, was $500

Reasons to buy:

Amazingly low price

Minimal design

12 workout presets

Folds up easily

This folding treadmill from XTERRA is a great treadmill option for anybody looking for a simple and unobtrusive treadmill option for their daily workout. It has a large walking surface that measures 16 inches by 50 inches, a size that suits many different stride lengths, but it also is able to fold up neatly and slide into a corner to keep it out of the way when it’s not in use. Folding it is a very simple process that requires only the turn of a knob. In addition to being a cinch to move around and stow away, this XTERRA folding treadmill is also a comfort to run on, as it features cushioned deck technology for maximum impact absorption, which helps keep joints safe and workouts less painful.

Despite its extraordinarily low Presidents Day sale price, the XTERRA TR150 treadmill is supremely built. It features a quiet, high torque motor with 2.25 horsepower that’s able to power the treadmill at up to 10 miles per hour. Three levels of manual incline fuel more intense workouts and a durably heavy gauge steel frame provides smooth performance. Technology is also at the forefront of this treadmill. It has an easy-to-read display with a simple, intuitive interface. Stats like time, speed, distance, and calories are placed front and center, and 12 preset programs provide variety in your workouts to keep them effective and engaging. And if it just so happens those features aren’t enough for you, you can break in your new XTERRA TR150 treadmill with our 3 best treadmill workout tips.

Bowflex Treadmill 7 — $1,204, was $2,400

Reasons to buy:

Loaded with tech

Access to streaming services

50+ global routes included

1-year JRNY membership included

Like all of the best treadmills for a home gym, the Bowflex Treadmill 7 delivers a great workout and is loaded with cool tech features. It’s a comfortable run, as the deck is 20 inches by 60 inches, which is a great size for people with longer legs and longer strides. In fact, it’s a great balance of size and design, as it’s large enough to accommodate taller people, but still maintains a decently sized footprint, which manages to keep it from taking up too much space in your fitness room or basement. The Bowflex Treadmill 7 is powered by a 2.5-horsepower motor and can reach a 15% incline.

Tech is front and center on the Bowflex Treadmill 7 as well. A 7-inch console allows you to take in all of your favorite content amidst your daily run, and access to streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and others, is built right into the console. This console also makes your workout a more creative and adventurous endeavor, as it allows you to explore the world and discover more than 50 global running routes that auto-adjust to your speed in real time. This Presidents Day deal on the Bowflex Treadmill 7 also packages a 1-year JRNY membership, which gets you access to more than 100 unique workout programs, as well as the ability to workout with unlimited profiles. And should you be in search of a workout beyond these, you can also dive into our best treadmill workouts.

Bowflex Treadmill 10 — $1,600, was $2,800

Reasons to buy:

Loaded with tech

Access to streaming services

-5% to 15% decline/incline

1-year JRNY membership included

The Bowflex Treadmill 10 is another great treadmill option this Presidents Day by one of the biggest names in fitness — Bowflex. This is a treadmill that can accommodate the evening jogger and the workout warrior alike. Front and center of the Bowflex Treadmill 10 is a 10-inch console that houses access to many of your favorite streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video. This console is also utilized to deliver things like personalized coaching, powerful performance, and immersive environments that play out on the screen as you go for your daily run. More than 50 of these environments are included with the Bowflex Treadmill 10, allowing you to explore the world right from your fitness room.

Perhaps the most enticing feature of the Bowflex Treadmill 10 is the Bowflex name itself. It’s almost synonymous with fitness, and is a regular on our list of the best treadmills. The Bowflex Treadmill 10 pushes your daily run to the intensity of your liking, as it has decline and incline capabilities that range from a -5% grade to a 15% grade. It’s powered by a 2.5-horsepower motor, and it even comes with a slim, comfortable, Bluetooth-enabled heart rate armband that continuously monitors your heart rate and help you stay within your target zones. This treadmill also includes a free 1-year JRNY membership that brings with it access to more than 100 unique workout programs, and if that isn’t enough, you can get yourself a few more with our best treadmill workouts.

