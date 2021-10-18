According to the National Coffee Association (NCA), overall coffee consumption has been up by 5% since 2015, and 62% of Americans drink some form of the brew every day. With numbers like these, it’s no surprise that people are only becoming more demanding not only of their coffee shops and baristas, but also of their at-home coffee makers.

For some of us, drip coffee makers are enough. But, many of us have become accustomed to other options. Sometimes we’re in the mood for a frothy cappuccino. When it’s hot, we want the opportunity for iced coffee or an iced latte. And the ability to have a quick, mid-day espresso shot when you’re working from home can be life-changing.

Thanks to ever-developing technology, combination coffee makers now provide all-in-one barista service right in your home. We’ve run down some of the best models; check them out!

De’Longhi All-in-One Combination Coffee Maker

This all-in-one system from De’Longhi gives you pretty much every coffee option you could as for except for iced coffee. If you’re a fan of red eyes, you can add a rich espresso shot into your freshly brewed pot of drip coffee. Perhaps you prefer lattes. In that case, it comes equipped with a steam wand ready to froth up your milk to practice your latte art. For everything you get with this unit, it’s still very compact and reasonably priced.

Ninja 10-Cup Specialty Coffee Maker

Another versatile combo coffee maker is the Ninja 10-Cup Specialty Coffee Maker. This machine lets you brew single-serve coffee cups without the use of pods and also enables you to brew a full carafe. The fold-away frother gives you the ability to craft coffeehouse-style drinks, and the iced coffee function lets you brew refreshingly cool coffee over ice. The one thing this maker doesn’t do is make traditional espresso.

Nespresso Vertuo Coffee Maker

Pod coffee makers are a breakthrough in coffee innovation and a necessity for those of us who love convenience. The Nespresso Vertuo from Breville is probably the ritziest pod coffee/espresso maker you’ll find. You simply pop in the VertuoLine premium capsules, it scans the barcode, and out comes delicious, frothy coffee or espresso.

Mr. Coffee All-in-One Occasions Coffee Maker

Mr. Coffee has come a long way from being America’s first drip coffee maker. The brand’s All-in-One Occasions Coffee Maker Literally does it all. You can brew drip coffee into a 10-cup carafe or travel mug, brew single cups with its K-cup compatible system, or have robust shots of espresso. The conveniently placed steam wand also lets you froth any type of milk and experiment with your own coffee concoctions.

Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System

The Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System is a slight upgrade to 10-Cup Specialty Coffee Maker. Bonus features include the ability to brew cold brews and different types of tea. If you’re the type that likes to switch from coffee to tea frequently, this system is an excellent option.

Keurig K-Duo Plus Coffee Maker

If you’re a coffee pod traditionist, you might be more inclined to stick with the brand that revolutionized it. The Keurig K-Duo Plus is one of the brand’s most diverse home machines. It lets users customize their coffee temps, strength, and cup size (6 to 12-oz). You also have the option to brew a 12-cup thermal carafe’s worth of coffee, keeping it hot for hours. This space-saving unit also allows you to pre-program your brew up to 24 hours in advance.

Ninja DualBrew Pro

Suppose you don’t care what brand of coffee maker delivers you delicious coffee quickly. In that case, you might want to consider the Ninja DualBrew Pro. Ninja claims they can brew K-cup pods even faster and more evenly than the creators of the pods themselves. You can also brew a whole carafe of coffee using grounds. Its tuck-away milk frother will also let you add some coffeehouse flair to your coffee.

De’Longhi Dinamica Plus Fully Automatic Coffee Maker & Espresso Machine

Looking at the price of the De’Longhi Dinamica Plus, you might raise your eyebrows and continue scrolling. But, if you’re looking for the ultimate at-home coffee brewing, you’ll find it in this machine. The Dinamica Plus literally makes virtually any type of coffee or espresso drink under the sun at the push of a button on its straightforward digital control panel or smartphone app. All you have to do with this machine is refill the beans and water and perform occasional maintenance. Otherwise, select from everything from an espresso to a flat white. The hot water dispenser also makes it easy to make tea or Americanos. You can customize every coffee selection under 4 customizable user profiles. If you’re a true coffee lover, this machine is worth the investment.

Are expensive coffee makers worth it?

Although the term “expensive” varies from person to person, it can be safe to say that a coffee maker approaching $200 and above will be considered costly by most. Two main things drive up the price of a coffee maker; name brand and functionality.

Name brands typically have a level of trust and dependability tied to their products. Also, for every additional function your coffee maker provides, you can expect a bump up in the cost. So if making a wide array of coffee styles at home with a brand of coffee maker known for getting the job done are things that are important to you, then paying more is totally worth it.

Does a double filter make coffee stronger?

In short, no. Using two coffee filters will make the coffee taste more robust, but it won’t contain more caffeine than using one filter. The coffee seems stronger because it’s under-extracted. After all, there won’t be enough water flowing through the filters to provide enough water at the right temperature for optimal extraction.

There is a reason roasters and baristas recommend a certain amount of grounds per the amount of coffee made. If you’re looking for a stronger coffee with a richer flavor, your best bet is to try different roasts, blends, or single-origin coffees.

Does adding more coffee grounds make the coffee stronger?

Adding more coffee when making drip or pour-over coffee can result in stronger coffee. But, the same principle of the double filter method applies, and adding too much coffee will result in sour, under-extracted coffee. If you try this method for stronger coffee, only add a little more than the recommended amount.

