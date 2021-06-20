With Amazon Prime Day just around the corner, it can be hard to resist purchasing discounted items from manufacturers offering tantalizing deals. If you’re someone who likes supporting local businesses, however, buying discounted goods from off-brand merchants can be a bit problematic. Many of the more affordable brands on Amazon are companies that operate outside of the U.S. to produce products at cheap prices. Fortunately, there is actually a way you can shop just within the United States on Amazon and support local artisans in your region.

Shop Local Business with Amazon Handmade

You can actually shop by region using Handmade, Amazon’s online store for artisan goods. If you’re an Amazon Prime Member looking to support small online businesses without leaving the comfort of Amazon, Handmade is an excellent tool to do so.

If you want to know who you are purchasing your items from, you can drill down by region and even check out specific artisans to browse their online stores. Amazon is even offering a $10 credit to Prime Members who spend at least $10 with participating U.S. based makers.

What kinds of products are on Handmade?

Amazon Handmade is a lot like Etsy, and you can expect to find many of the same types of products as you would from Etsy. There are a ton of great handmade shoes, gifts, jewelry, clothing, and more. You can even find quite a few unique and essential kitchen tools that you won’t be able to find anywhere else. What you won’t find are many of the bigger ticket items Prime Day is well known for.

Handmade is not a good source of electronics and appliances, so you will still need to shop the larger Prime day sale to take advantage of those.

How do you get the $10 Prime Day credit?

According to Amazon’s terms and conditions, you simply need to already be a Prime Member and spend at least $10 with participating local small businesses. Once you do that, Amazon will send you an email to redeem your $10 credit that you can only spend on June 21 and June 22. This credit can be used for just about anything on Amazon except digital books, alcohol, Amazon gift cards, subscriptions, tax, shipping costs, gift wrapping charges, Prime memberships, digital products, and Prime Now orders.

More Ways to Shop Local on Prime Day

Though Amazon’s Handmade promotion is a good way to shop locally online, it’s not the only way you can take advantage of Prime Day deals and still support local businesses. Now that Prime Day has become a buying holiday that most of the major retailers take part in, Amazon is no longer the only seller with low prices on these days. Here are a few other ways you can shop local on Prime Day 2021.

Check your local shops for sales

A lot of small businesses have started taking advantage of Amazon Prime Day to offer their own sales and discounts during this summer buying holiday. All it takes is a quick call to one of your local shops to find out if they are having sales. Even if they can’t match Amazon prices, they are likely to have some sort of discounts that you can take advantage of.

Use an online resource to find local brands

Similar to Handmade, there are multiple online resources that help promote local artisans and brands. If you know what type of product you are looking for, you can go to this website and sort by your location to find what you are looking for near you.

Editors' Recommendations