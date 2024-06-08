 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

You can now stream the original Shōgun miniseries — here’s how

You can now stream the original Shōgun from the '80s!

By
Yoko Shimada and Richard Chamberlain in Shogun.
Paramount Television

After making a tremendous debut earlier this year, FX and Hulu’s Shōgun is easily one of the top TV series of 2024. In addition to being critically acclaimed, Shōgun is such a massive hit that FX is already planning additional seasons to what was originally a standalone adaptation of James Clavell’s 1975 novel. It was also one of Hulu’s most-streamed series of the year, so it’s understandable why FX wants to keep the show going.

This isn’t the first time that Shōgun has taken audiences by storm. The original TV adaptation of Shōgun from 1980 was widely considered one of the greatest miniseries ever made. It also had the distinction of being the first and only U.S. production to be filmed entirely in Japan. At the time the new Shōgun premiered earlier this year, the original miniseries wasn’t available to stream. But thanks to the new adaptation, fans can now find the 1980 incarnation of Shōgun on one of the major streaming services.

Recommended Videos

Where is the original Shōgun available to stream?

Richard Chamberlain in Shogun.
Paramount Television

The 1980 adaptation of Shōgun is now streaming on Paramount+. Although the miniseries was broadcast on NBC over five nights, the production was handled by Paramount Television. That’s why Paramount retains the rights 44 years later.

Related

Paramount was well-aware that a new adaptation of Shōgun was coming and yet the studio still waited until months after its premiere to pull the original out of the vault for Paramount+. The Shōgun Blu-ray was released in 2014, and it is still readily available on Amazon. But until now, streaming options for the miniseries were limited.

What’s the difference between the two versions of Shōgun?

Toshirô Mifune and Yôko Shimada in Shogun.
Paramount Television

Since both adaptations of Shōgun take their inspiration from Clavell’s story, many aspects are the same in each miniseries. In 1980, Richard Chamberlain had the leading role as John Blackthorne, an English sailor who is shipwrecked in Japan in 1600. In order to survive, Blackthorne adapts to Japanese customs and culture, and he finds a potential forbidden love affair with Lady Mariko (Yoko Shimada). Blackthorne is also caught between Lord Toranaga (Toshiro Mifune) and his enemies in a battle for Japan’s future.

FX’s adaptation shook things up by placing Mariko (Anna Sawai) and Lord Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) as main characters whose importance in the story may even eclipse Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis). Mariko and Lord Toranaga’s narratives are also given more time to develop. And most notably, Sanada has top billing over both Jarvis and Sawai.

There are also other points of divergence between the two adaptations. As a narrative choice, the vast majority of the Japanese dialogue in the original Shōgun was presented without subtitles. The justification for this was that it would place the viewers in the same situation as Blackthorne, who couldn’t understand what was being said. That also had the unintended affect of making parts of the miniseries harder to follow.

Additionally, FX’s Shōgun was always intended as a cable presentation, and its TV-MA rating allows it to go farther with its mature content than the 1980 adaptation was allowed to explore. Regardless, the original Shōgun is still worth revisiting, especially since any follow-up seasons for FX’s Shōgun are at least a few years away.

Editors' Recommendations

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell is a freelance writer for The Manual, Digital Trends, Fandom, Yahoo Entertainment, and more!
10 Mark Ruffalo movies you have to watch (that aren’t Marvel)
These are the best Mark Ruffalo movies that have nothing to do with the Hulk
Mark Ruffalo at Comic-Con

Mark Ruffalo is interviewed at a convention. Gage Skidmore / Flickr

When looking at all of the actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Mark Ruffalo has arguably enjoyed the greatest amount of success outside of the superhero realm. Ruffalo experiments with different genres and Oscar-worthy films to carry a high level of respect from his peers and fans at home. Watching any Mark Ruffalo movie instantly allows someone to see how he absorbs himself into a role and becomes an entirely different person.

Read more
11 classic films everyone should watch (or re-watch) now
These are all pre-1970s, so strap in for a unique list of the classics
Alfred Hitchcock and Janet Leigh in Psycho

Movies today would be nothing without the movies of yesteryear -- the classics, the inspirers, the motivators, the innovators, and the auteurs.
Since there are so many classic movies to choose from, it's usually heavily debated which are the essentials and the go-to’s, but today is just another one of those days. Some of these are chosen for their revolutionary impact on the film industry, others are chosen for their undeniably charismatic and downright badass lead characters. For whatever reason, that film made it on this list and we are here to appreciate it as one within the golden age of film.
Starting from the top, all of these films are pre-1970s, so we will be talking about each of them in chronological release order. Since this list of the best classic movies might be unlike others you’ve seen, strap in because this list is thematically sporadic and may not be agreeable for some.

The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Read more
What we know about Suits L.A., the spinoff of everyone’s favorite streaming binge
Suits could be getting a West Coast refresh
Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams in Suits.

Although it's been off the air for almost a decade, Suits remains incredibly popular. The show became a phenomenon all over again when it arrived on Netflix, and the intrigue around Meghan Markle has only made the show more interesting for some.

While there isn't any sort of imminent revival coming, all of this fervor around the show has prompted a spin-off series. Suits: L.A. is set to premiere sometime in 2025, and ahead of the show's debut, we've gathered everything you need to know about the upcoming Suits spin-off.
What is Suits L.A. going to be about?
Suits - Season 1

Read more