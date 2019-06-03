Share

Summer’s right around the corner, which means it’s time to get your hands on some new … socks?

Yes, that’s right, even though you’re likely to spend most of the season in sandals, flip-flops, and slip-ons, you’ll still wanna snag a few pairs of socks for when the loafers and sneakers come a-callin’. Not sure where to start? No worries. We’ve got you covered with the absolute best summer socks on the market right now. They’re breathable, comfy, odor-resistant, and guaranteed to keep you feeling cool all summer long.

The Best Men’s Socks for Summer

Bombas Lightweight No-Shows

Built with ultralight cotton, these no-show socks from Bombas are ideal for the scorching days of summer. Not only are they supremely breathable, but they’re also equipped with stay-put heel grips and footbed contouring for added comfort.

Bonobos Sneaker Sock

Speaking of no-shows, another great option is this pair from Bonobos. Outfitted with a cushioned footbed, soft Pima cotton, and mesh ventilation, these bad boys are not only engineered to eliminate visibility but are also incredibly cozy. Plus, they come in a fun array of bright summer colors.

Richer Poorer Fins Socks

Not crazy about the no-show look? No problem! Consider this playful calf-length pair from Richer Poorer, which prioritizes a vibrant design over invisibility. Though the brand’s new summer collection includes a ton of awesome socks, we can’t resist this cheeky fin motif, which makes for a perfect salute to the season.

Mack Weldon No-Show Sock

If you’re more into functionality than aesthetic, you may want to snag these subtle socks from Mack Weldon. A low profile keeps them completely hidden from view, while a cushioned footbed (and slip-resistant heels) help keep them in place all day long. Available in a variety of muted colors, these could make excellent everyday essentials.

Balega Hidden Comfort Running Socks

For those active fellas in the bunch, there’s no better summer sock than this pair from Balega. This fantastically comfortable performance accessory is crafted with a proprietary blend of moisture-wicking fibers, which actively work to keep sweat (and nasty odors!) at bay. It’s also densely knit for extra coziness and features no-slip security at the toes and heel.

Feetures Hidden Socks

Another sock built with moisture-wicking, quick-dry fibers is the Hidden Sock from Feetures, which packages these practical properties in a sleek, tri-colored design. Of the options on this list, these are probably the thinnest, so could be a real winner for guys who like that bare-feet feel. A bonus? There’s no irritating toe seam! Woo!

Stance Glass Beach Low Socks

Okay, yes, the goal of a no-show sock is that nobody should be able to see it, but that doesn’t mean it can’t still be beautiful. Take these beauts from Stance, for example, which certainly don’t skimp on style. Wear these socks to your next absolutely-no-shoes-in-my-house House Party and you’ll surely stand out in the crowd.

Now that your sock situation is settled, slip these babies on under a great minimalist sneaker, and feel good hitting the streets in style.