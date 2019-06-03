The Manual
Fashion & Style

Slip Your Toes into the Best Summer Socks of the Year

Cody Gohl
By

Summer’s right around the corner, which means it’s time to get your hands on some new … socks?

Yes, that’s right, even though you’re likely to spend most of the season in sandals, flip-flops, and slip-ons, you’ll still wanna snag a few pairs of socks for when the loafers and sneakers come a-callin’. Not sure where to start? No worries. We’ve got you covered with the absolute best summer socks on the market right now. They’re breathable, comfy, odor-resistant, and guaranteed to keep you feeling cool all summer long.

The Best Men’s Socks for Summer

Bombas Lightweight No-Shows
best summer socks bombas on white 1

Built with ultralight cotton, these no-show socks from Bombas are ideal for the scorching days of summer. Not only are they supremely breathable, but they’re also equipped with stay-put heel grips and footbed contouring for added comfort.

Bonobos Sneaker Sock
Bonobos Sneaker Sock

Speaking of no-shows, another great option is this pair from Bonobos. Outfitted with a cushioned footbed, soft Pima cotton, and mesh ventilation, these bad boys are not only engineered to eliminate visibility but are also incredibly cozy. Plus, they come in a fun array of bright summer colors.

Richer Poorer Fins Socks
Richer Poorer Fins Socks

Not crazy about the no-show look? No problem! Consider this playful calf-length pair from Richer Poorer, which prioritizes a vibrant design over invisibility. Though the brand’s new summer collection includes a ton of awesome socks, we can’t resist this cheeky fin motif, which makes for a perfect salute to the season.

Mack Weldon No-Show Sock
Mack Weldon No-Show Sock

If you’re more into functionality than aesthetic, you may want to snag these subtle socks from Mack Weldon. A low profile keeps them completely hidden from view, while a cushioned footbed (and slip-resistant heels) help keep them in place all day long. Available in a variety of muted colors, these could make excellent everyday essentials.

Balega Hidden Comfort Running Socks
Balega Hidden Comfort Running Socks

For those active fellas in the bunch, there’s no better summer sock than this pair from Balega. This fantastically comfortable performance accessory is crafted with a proprietary blend of moisture-wicking fibers, which actively work to keep sweat (and nasty odors!) at bay. It’s also densely knit for extra coziness and features no-slip security at the toes and heel.

Feetures Hidden Socks
Feetures Hidden Socks

Another sock built with moisture-wicking, quick-dry fibers is the Hidden Sock from Feetures, which packages these practical properties in a sleek, tri-colored design. Of the options on this list, these are probably the thinnest, so could be a real winner for guys who like that bare-feet feel. A bonus? There’s no irritating toe seam! Woo!

Stance Glass Beach Low Socks
Stance Glass Beach Low Socks

Okay, yes, the goal of a no-show sock is that nobody should be able to see it, but that doesn’t mean it can’t still be beautiful. Take these beauts from Stance, for example, which certainly don’t skimp on style. Wear these socks to your next absolutely-no-shoes-in-my-house House Party and you’ll surely stand out in the crowd.

Now that your sock situation is settled, slip these babies on under a great minimalist sneaker, and feel good hitting the streets in style.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Style Essentials: Classic Men's Clothing You Need in Your Wardrobe
Up Next

5 Cognacs You Probably Haven’t Heard of for National Cognac Day
golite recycled plastic performance apparel regreen winshell featured image
Fashion & Style

GoLite Makes Performance Apparel from Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic

They wick, stretch, regulate temperature, and repel moisture, all while making use of recycled fibers.
Posted By Chelsea Batten
Vionic’s Bruno Oxford
Fashion & Style

The Most Comfortable Work Shoes for Any Environment, From Back of House to Board Room

Because you’re too young to be groaning about your aches and pains, and too ambitious to spend your workday dreaming of your La-Z-Boy.
Posted By Chelsea Batten
krewe active eyewear sunglasses sunglases on model
Fashion & Style

The Krewe Active Eyewear Line Performs As Well as It Parties

Think of them as the athleisure of eyewear.
Posted By Chelsea Batten
best non greasy sunscreens sunscreen 32
Grooming

Save Your Skin this Summer with These Non-Greasy Sunscreens

Staying protected from the sun doesn't have to leave your skin feeling greasier than dive-bar French fries.
Posted By John Jones
tecovas alligator boots black featured 2
Fashion & Style

Tecovas’ Alligator Boots Are Surprisingly Stylish and (Relatively) Affordable

Tecovas alligator boots are a stylish, wallet-friendly addition to both your casual and formal wardrobes.
Posted By Bryan Holt
deux watches dual faced chronograph watch 2
Fashion & Style

Deux Watches Delivers a One-Two Punch with Unique Dual-Faced Chronograph

What watch-making sorcery is this!?
Posted By Cody Gohl
Nike Killshot
Fashion & Style

J. Crew and Nike Drop the Killshot 2 Sneaker and It’s Already Sold Out

Combining quality-first minimalism with a Wes Andersonian nostalgia, the Nike Killshot is a study in casual elegance. Or is it elegant casualness?
Posted By Chelsea Batten
memorial day sales featured image getty
Fashion & Style

All the Best Online Memorial Day Sales to Shop in 2019

Score a sale price you can definitely brag about when manning the grill this long weekend.
Posted By Chase McPeak
best american made boot brands ll bean boots 2019
Fashion & Style

The Best American-Made Boot Brands to Shop in 2019

You won't find these at the nearest big-box department store.
Posted By Cody Gohl
bonobos tailored chinos 4
Fashion & Style

Bonobos Delivers with Its New Organic Chinos – In An Improved Skinny Fit

At only $68, they’re a steal for their utility, and the fit should more than accommodate guys who want a sleeker look.
Posted By Beau Hayhoe
Threadbeast
Fashion & Style

An Introduction to the Best Men’s Clothing Subscription Boxes

For the guy who has no idea what looks good on him and also hates shopping.
Posted By Cody Gohl
the taylor stitch restitch collection makes your old gear new again featured image 2019
Fashion & Style

The Taylor Stitch Restitch Collection Makes Your Old Gear New Again

“85 percent of all apparel ends up in landfills, including what is donated. 100% has the ability to be recycled or upcycled."
Posted By Beau Hayhoe
lululemon x robert geller collection lulu gellar 5
Fashion & Style

Lululemon Releases Menswear Line with Edgy German Fashion Designer

Hands down, one of the coolest menswear collabs of 2019.
Posted By Jahla Seppanen
leatherman signal new colors the featured image
Fashion & Style

Leatherman’s Beloved Multi-Tool, the Signal, Just Got 3 Bold Color Options

Cancel your fancy brunch plans. Portland heritage tool company Leatherman just came out with the perfect Father’s Day gift.
Posted By Chelsea Batten