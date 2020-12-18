The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

There’s never been a better time to take a good, long look at your outerwear rotation before you consider making some upgrades. A well-stocked rotation of the best jackets for men is nothing without running the full gamut, and that includes picking up one of the best men’s bomber jackets.

The bomber jacket, with its military roots and a range of now-modern cuts, materials, and styles, is a must-have for guys. That’s especially true given that you can wear it casually (atop a henley with dark blue jeans) or a bit more flashy (consider pairing yours with tan chinos and a chambray shirt). We’ve got even better news: Plenty of the best clothing brands for men are offering up their own unique takes on the bomber jacket.

And one more thing: It’s easier than ever to buy your new favorite bomber jacket, seeing as a plethora of the best places to buy clothes online are also getting in on the action. Stock up, layer up, and reap the rewards.

Alpha Industries MA-1 Heritage Bomber Jacket

Alpha Industries first produced its jackets for the military before the brand made it onto the backs of civilians everywhere. This is about as classic as it gets in the bomber jacket world.

Public Rec Better Than Down Bomber

Public Rec’s versatile and performance-minded clothes blend style and comfort with ease, and this water-repellent bomber made with 3M Thinsulate (a step up above down) is the right way to go.

Parallel X League Maverick Bomber Jacket

Founded by former MLB player Brandon League, the Parallel X League line combines retro styling with classic silhouettes, like this old-school bomber jacket.

Todd Snyder + Golden Bear Shearling Bomber Jacket

Go refined, luxurious, and yet rugged with this instantly iconic shearling bomber jacket from a top-notch jacket maker and one of the U.S.A.’s top menswear designers.

Topman Icon Bomber Jacket

Pick up an affordable take on the classic bomber jacket, then layer it over a printed Topman sweater for a fresh take on winter layering.

Saint Laurent Leather-Trimmed Wool Bomber Jacket

Call this the jacket to end all jackets, beloved by celebrities and style aficionados alike. Wear it with black jeans, a white tee, and black boots for edgy, seriously cool (and splurge-worthy) style.

Bonobos Quilted Bomber Jacket

Bomber jackets come in all shapes and styles, and this quilted number is ideal for layering: Consider wearing it atop a denim shirt and a henley this season (Bonobos chinos sold separately).

Reigning Champ Stadium Shell Bomber Jacket

The best bomber jackets blend functionality with an air of sleek, cool style, and this Reigning Champ jacket checks off both of those boxes with ease.

Buck Mason Felted Rally Bomber Jacket

For an all-American look and throwback appeal, it’s hard to go wrong with this felted merino wool bomber jacket in a classic design.

Patagonia Zemer Insulated Bomber Jacket

When you need to hit the trail or hit the road and want to stay warm, grab a no-nonsense insulated bomber jacket like this ethically made number from Patagonia.

