The Best Men’s Peacoats to Buy in 2021

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Is there an outerwear style that’s seen more than the peacoat? Worn on the high seas and now worn by stylish and adventurous urban explorers across the globe, the best men’s peacoats represent everything you could ever need in one of the best men’s jackets, durable performance and classic style very much included. Consider the timeless peacoat a serious upgrade in terms of warmth from one of the best leather jackets, for starters.

And the peacoat also delivers serious style points, especially if you want to stay on top of winter clothing trends for men. But let’s not go too far overboard here (so to speak). Finding the right peacoat for winter dressing occasions, from tailored ensembles to casual, rugged gear picks, is easier than ever, because you’ll find plentiful peacoats at the best places to buy men’s clothing online.

Feeling ready to start your search? It’s not as complicated as it sounds to find one of the best peacoats for men, seeing as our favorite men’s clothing brands have numerous options. Nail the fit and the fabric (we’ve covered a few of the most commonly seen types below), and a whole world of winter style opens up for you with a brand-new, highly stylish peacoat.

Wool Peacoats

Billy Reid Bond Peacoat

Made famous by, well, James Bond himself (and named after Reid’s Bond Street store in NYC prior to its appearance in Skyfall), the Bond Peacoat is the stuff of modern menswear legend, and always a hot seller. Snap up this eye-catching colorway before it’s too late.

Marc New York Burnett Wool-Blend Peacoat

The right peacoat should be subtly stylish, versatile enough to wear with navy chinos or black jeans, and well-made enough to last through inclement winter weather. This peacoat checks all those boxes, and then some.

Suitsupply Double-Breasted Wool Peacoat

Suitsupply has a knack for making bold tailoring that’s both attention-grabbing and yet classic, and this handsome peacoat in a sleek light gray color is a fine addition to your Suitsupply collection, and to any collection of refined winter outerwear, for that matter.

J. Crew Dock Peacoat

This looks like a classic peacoat on the surface, but inside, it’s insulated with PrimaLoft for reliable winter performance. Style-wise, it fits right in with a rotation of J. Crew staples, from chambray shirting to slim chinos.

Nautica Classic Double-Breasted Peacoat

It’s only fitting that Nautica delivers a straightforward, highly wearable take on the peacoat, complete with that classic double-breasted design in a crisp navy color.

Ted Baker London Loch Herringbone Peacoat

If it’s the foggy streets of London that come to mind when you see this peacoat, you’re not alone. Ted Baker makes suitably refined outerwear to team with wool trousers, a classic wool jumper and sharp wingtip boots, and this herringbone wool peacoat is among the best of the bunch.

Leather Peacoats

Schott NYC Leather Naval Peacoat

The makers of the coolest leather moto jackets on the planet are in fine form here with a razor-sharp leather peacoat, just like the classic wool peacoat but with a bit of downtown edge.

Cockpit USA Leather Peacoat

Investing in a leather peacoat, especially one made to exacting standards and made in America, is just that: An investment. However, you’ll have this handsome and rugged leather peacoat for years to come.

The Jacket Maker Mr. Bailey Leather Naval Peacoat

In search of a more affordable leather peacoat option? The Jacket Maker has you covered with this rugged and durable brown leather naval peacoat with all the proper trappings of the style.

Shearling Peacoats

Overland Archie Shearling Sheepskin Peacoat

Think of the shearling peacoat as the height of luxury, with shearling insulation and a refined design meant to pair with your best wool trousers and durable wingtip boots for dressy winter style.

Infinity Double-Breasted Sheepskin Peacoat

Go above and beyond the classic peacoat with this remarkably warm sheepskin number, lined for extreme warmth and plenty of bold style to class up dark denim, a navy crewneck sweater, a white Oxford shirt, and tan wingtip boots (just but one way to wear your new favorite peacoat).

Editors' Recommendations