The Best Shearling Jackets and Coats for Men in Winter 2021

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Shearling jackets are the ultimate piece of outerwear this winter. Whether you’re wearing a full athleisure fit or going for a more classic trouser and knit underneath, a shearling jacket with an accented trim collar is the finishing touch that makes you look put together and badass at the exact same time. Just last year, Henry Golding wore an iconic aviator style in Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen. Harry Styles, Donald Glover, and Tom Hardy have also been known to sport theirs with white tees and jeans. No matter how rugged or tailored your style, we recommend a boxier, oversized silhouette to emphasize ease. Here are eleven of the best shearling jackets to shop now.

Related Guides

A.P.C. Long-Sleeve Shearling Jacket

French retailer A.P.C. is known for its quality fabrics and subtle finishings. The brand’s navy shearling jacket is no exception, featuring a heavyweight cotton and wool outer shell, and clean zipper detailing.

Levi’s Faux Fur-Lined Denim Trucker Jacket

When it comes to authenticity, nothing tops the OG, Levi’s denim. Their iconic jean trucker jacket that comes fully lined with a super warm faux shearling has been copied for decades.

Sandro Chevron Wool Aviator Jacket

Sandro’s charcoal grey textured coat is just as warm as it is welcoming for compliments. It features a slim, straight-cut silhouette for that classic look.

Coach Shearling Bomber Jacket

Coach updates the classic aviator style with a fresh black and blue color combination and a removable shearling collar. It also comes with a signature embossed lining detail along with front-flap patch pockets.

Topman Faux Shearling Aviator Jacket

If neutrals are more your thing, Topman’s faux shearling jacket offers just the right amount of tough and trim. It’s designed with furry cuffs and a belted collar which ensure maximum warmth on chilly nights.

7 For All Mankind Military Bomber

This military-inspired bomber jacket from 7 For All Mankind balances a tougher look with a plush cream collar. Pockets are also in place for added convenience.

Topman Hanbury Corduroy Jacket With Faux Shearling Collar

Topman’s rugged whiskey corduroy shell not only looks great at a great price, but is also machine washable. It has four pockets in total: Two chest button-patch pockets and two front welt pockets.

Mango Suede Bomber Jacket

Sure it sounds more like a dessert than a piece of clothing, but Mango’s buttery suede chocolate bomber is infinitely more satisfying. In addition to its chic design are convenient details such as the inner and side pockets.

Zara Double-Faced Jacket

If you’re looking for an edgier option, Zara’s all-black moto-inspired shearling features tougher finishings like triple zippers and buckle-detail cuffs.

Carhartt Work in Progress Black Fairmount Jacket

Known for their authentic workwear, Carhartt WIP makes a sturdy yet stylish cotton canvas jacket featuring a cozy off-white sherpa fleece lining and multiple front pockets.

DKNY Men’s Shearling Bomber Jacket

DKNY’s stylish and sustainable option boasts a faux suede shell, interior and collar with rib knit cuffs.

Editors' Recommendations