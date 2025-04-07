 Skip to main content
Create an heirloom piece by learning how to clean a leather jacket

Keep your jacket looking fantastic for years to come with expert advice

By
Man in leather jacket with cityscape in background
Bee Bonnet / Shutterstock

There is just something undeniably cool about a leather jacket. When I was growing up, I always thought there was nothing cooler than wearing a leather jacket, driving a Mustang with the window down, and blasting Jon Bon Jovi loud enough to anger every older person in the vicinity. Of course, I never could get my hands on a Mustang. Still, I absolutely wouldn’t miss any opportunity to don a leather jacket and make it look a fraction as cool as James Dean, Indiana Jones, or any of the slews of Hollywood superstars I’ve watched over the years.

There’s one aspect of owning a leather jacket that’s essential to know: Learning how to clean a leather jacket will keep your jacket looking great long enough for your grandchildren to wear it as well. Maybe they will endeavor to make the leather jacket look as cool as we did. The only way to know is to take care of it, so we sat down with Heidi Allen, VP of Marketing for Nikwax, a Seattle-based outdoor company adept at ensuring your gear never loses its effectiveness.

Why is it important to clean a leather jacket the right way?

Man in a black leather jacket
Mark McKee / The Manual

I may or may not be the laziest person you know, so if there is no reason to spend the time cleaning it, then I wouldn’t do it. I would rather buy a jacket that doesn’t need to be cleaned, but we’re not there yet in our world of technology. So alas, I’m looking for a reason to clean my jacket to motivate me to take the time. Luckily, Allen has just the reason I need.

“Well, for starters, it looks bad! You invested in a nice piece of outerwear, and you should keep it looking good,” Allen said. “Dirt can also prematurely dry out the leather and abrade it. Cleaning with products that are meant for leather will protect tanning agents and won’t dry the leather out.”

How should you go about cleaning the jacket?

BUGATCHI leather and knit jacket
Mark McKee / BUGATCHI

OK, now that I have the required motivation to take care of my jacket, I need to know the right way to clean it. I can’t just grab a wet rag and hope for the best. So Allen keyed in on some products and techniques she believes will turn my leather jackets into heirloom pieces. Here are the tips you need from an expert in the field to make sure all of your leather jackets look great for years to come.

“Nikwax’s Leather Cleaner (there’s a great video) is water based and designed to safely clean leather jackets,” she advised. “Lay the jacket flat, use a clean, damp cloth to remove any dirt, and fully wet the jacket’s surface. Next, spray the jacket evenly with the cleaner and clean the jacket’s surface. Remove any excess cleaner. Nikwax’s Leather Cleaner removes dirt, mud, and other residues while protecting tanning agents. It also restores water repellency and breathability without oversoftening the leather. Let the jacket air dry away from any heat sources or direct sun to avoid drying out the leather. You can add a leather restorer if you want to add additional water repellency to the jacket. All of Nikwax’s products are PFAS and aerosol free, water based, and are not tested on animals.”

What you should be avoiding?

Man on couch in a leather jacket
Sebastian Pociecha / Pexels

Now I know what I SHOULD be doing, but I am lazy, so I will inevitably start looking for shortcuts and loopholes to make the job more manageable than it already is. Therefore, I needed Allen to give me a little guidance on what I should avoid when I go to clean my jacket, just in case.

“Again, avoid heat. And I’d say animal products. Many traditional saddle soaps, leather cleaners, and conditioners are known to have animal-based products present, which encourage microbial growth, which can weaken or degrade the leather. Nikwax Leather Cleaner is free of animal products and designed to remove all damaging residues. I’d also be careful not to use anything too harsh that could damage the leather or the stitching.”

A leather jacket is one of the men’s staples all of us should have in our wardrobes. There are dozens of coats that we add to our closets, but perhaps none of them are as stylish and integral to your masculine wardrobe as the leather jacket. Once you pick the right one for you, then it’s time to make sure you can hand it down to your kids and keep the style in the family.

