Huckberry figured out the transition jacket with help from Relwen Clothing

Midwest ruggedness for every man

By
Relwen quilted jacket
Huckberry

Getting yourself a good coat is the perfect way to spend the winter cozied up and protected from the cold. Getting yourself the right fabrics in the summer is the best way to keep yourself cool and your clothing breathable during the sweltering summer. But what about the months in between? Fall and spring are notorious for their cold mornings and warm afternoons. The rise from coat weather to sweaty weather means you have a dire need for a transition wardrobe, and in particular, a great light jacket. Huckberry is one of our favorite brands for the rugged masculine aesthetic, and they figured out how the transition jacket should be with the help of Relwen outerwear.

Relwin sends the message for us to “be lasting”

Relwen light blazer
Huckberry

They got their start in the open fields of the Midwest and still call Columbus, Ohio, their home today. The fields, agricultural farms, and hard-working spirit of America’s heartland give Relwen their motto, “Be lasting.” Like any farm equipment you look at today, there is a purposeful mix between the old ways of doing things and technological innovation. For Relwen, heritage isn’t forgotten or sacrificed for the sake of tomorrow’s fashion. Instead, it is weaved into classics like canvas jackets, quilted coats, and waxed blazers to give their entire collection a lived-in and worked-in feel. If you need a light jacket, the standout of this collection is the Quilted Insulator Tanker Jacket. And if you need something lower profile, the Heritage Trap Blazer would be your go-to all season long.

Relwen Collection at Huckberry

Taylor Stitch proves that Made in America is still popular
International production may be popular but Made in America is selling out
Taylor Stitch Made in USA jacket

Many clothing brands make a decision at some point during the scale-up phase to ship manufacturing jobs overseas in an effort to increase their profits. That, in turn, increases the value of their stocks, and the growth just skyrockets from there. However, that means jobs go away and, in a lot of ways, means the quality suffers a little. That is why garments that are made in America just feel different. They feel stronger and more durable and let you take a feeling of pride in what you wear. That is why Taylor Stitch put together a collection of items Made in America that embody the spirit of home while making you look and feel great. But before you run over to the site and grab up all you can, you need to know one thing about the Taylor Stitch Made in America collection.
Items are flying off the shelves

The three most significant and most popular items in the collection are a collaboration with San Francisco legend Golden Bear Sportswear, the Golden Bear Snap Bomber, which balances vintage curb appeal with heirloom quality construction to earn its place as the go-to statement piece in your wardrobe. While it still has limited sizes available, the the Camp Pant in Rigid Indigo Sashiko and Mill Shirt Jacket in Rigid Indigo Sashiko are completely sold out. What does that tell us? Other than Taylor Stitch makes excellent quality homemade products, the people love them. We will keep our eye on those in hopes that they come back. Partly for you and partly because we want to get our hands on them as well.
Taylor Stitch

Eton releases Valentines collection for the biggest date night of the year
The Valentines look that will have her seeing hearts
ETON Heart Pattern Pocket Square

It is that time again, fellas. We are only a few weeks out from the most significant and busiest date night of the year. Of course, that means you have to get started (we will hazard a guess that you have yet to plan the date, and you shouldn't be making your partner do it) on ironing out the details of your night. Just figuring out the itinerary for the evening of February 14th is only the beginning. You also have to decide then what you are going to wear. Sure, you can go ahead and dress exactly as you always dress, but Eton wants you to pull out all the stops and dress for the moment. The Eton Valentines Collection is a set of items you can pick up to give your look the loving touch it needs and will have your date seeing hearts (literally) all night long.
Love is in the details

The Eton Valentines Collection consists of four pieces that are sure to make your evening a stellar one. First is a plain white dress shirt with a red tab featuring a heart cutout; all four items feature this tab. Then there is the shirt for the man who doesn't like the plain white shirt look. An attractive and unique heart pattern covers the entire shirt and will look stellar under your best sports coat or suit jacket. Next is a blue geometric pattern tie featuring a heart in increments throughout. It will look just as great with either of the shirts. Finally, the same allover pattern featured on the second shirt is also made into a pocket square, proving the Love is in the Details.

DUER stays consistent with helping you move
DUER emphasizes your Freedom to Move
DUER Stretch Canvas Jacket

DUER is one of the best jeans companies on the market because you can look great and, unlike other jeans, you can move without hindrance. They pull it off with the use of a gusset in the crotch of the jeans, which makes them perfect for getting out into the world or riding a bike. In the fall, they introduced multiple technologically advanced garments to punch up your wardrobe. They are dropping more with the DUER SS25 Collection.

“At DUER, we design clothing for people who want to do more with less—without sacrificing style or performance,” said DUER Founder Gary Lenett."This collection delivers this, offering versatile pieces that move with you and fit effortlessly into everyday life."
More stretch canvas is the fabric you need

