The 10 Best Fanny Packs and Waist Bags for Men to Carry Around in 2021

Look, there are certain essentials you’ve got to have close at hand in your everyday carry. But there’s only so much that your pockets can do, which is where the best fanny packs and waist bags enter the equation. Think of them as a streamlined solution to storing your daily haul, be it your wallet, your keys, your cellphone, a small notebook, and pen … the list goes on. Luckily, cool fanny packs are in plentiful supply these days, too.

And if you want to travel light and avoid the added bulk of a jacket or a messenger bag, for instance, then these simple carrying solutions are going to change the way you get around. Many waist bags are made with durable materials to stand up to the elements and keep your gear safe, another added bonus of bringing this storage solution into your wardrobe. And fanny packs are also quite stylish and distinctive these days, especially when made by some of your favorite brands. You just found a whole new way to carry your gear with a few of our favorite picks.

Best Overall: Banana Republic Water-Repellent Crossbody Belt Bag

A blue Banana Republic Crossbody Belt Bag on gray background.

Whether you call it a belt bag or a fanny pack, the best men’s fanny pack might be this subtly stylish, understated option from Banana Republic. From the crisp navy color to the water-repellent functionality, it’s a solid choice to pair with any outfit, business casual or travel ensembles included.

Best Fashion-Forward Fanny Pack: Cotopaxi Bataan Fanny Pack

A multicolor Cotopaxi Bataan Fanny Pack.

Wearing a fanny pack should be fun and fashionable, right? The best men’s fanny pack on the market for a shot of color and cool style is this one from Cotopaxi. ’90s-inspired style is the way to go right.

Best for Work: Carhartt Adjustable Waist Pack

A black Carhartt Adjustable Waist Pack.

If there’s one thing we know, it’s that Carhartt has a way with making rugged, durable gear for jobs of all kinds. And if your job requires a durable way to haul and store your small tools, then this adjustable waist pack from Carhartt is a perfect option.

Best for Sports: Adidas Originals National Waist Fanny Pack

A red Adidas Originals National Waist Fanny Pack.

With its immediately recognizable logo and sleek design, this fanny pack from the famed sportswear brand is ideal for wearing on hikes or bringing with you to the tennis court to store your essentials as you work out. It doesn’t hurt that it’s got multiple zippered compartments, either.

Best Do-It-All Fanny Pack: Roark Compadre Bag

A Roark Compadre Bag in camo variant.

Roark has a knack for making surprisingly stylish travel essential that stands the test of time, including this super-cool camo bag packed with bells and whistles. It’s made from durable ripstop nylon fabric and built to go anywhere.

Best Outdoor-Ready Fanny Pack: Patagonia Ultralight Black Hole Mini Hip Pack

A green Patagonia Ultralight Black Hole Mini Hip Pack.

For those who favor both adventure and retro style, this Patagonia pack is a compact carrying option that’s ready for anything. It’s also made entirely from upcycled material, a sustainable and sharp-looking touch for the explorer on the go.

Other Fanny Packs and Waist Bags We Love

Timbuk2 Rascal Belt Bag

A black Timbuk2 Rascal Belt Bag on gray background.

Timbuk2’s specialty has long been durable gear for commuters and guys on the go everywhere. It only makes sense that they’d come up with a cool, well-crafted, and highly useful belt bag to handle all your daily carry needs. Take this one with you, well, everywhere.

Amphipod Airflow Endurance Waist Pack

A black Amphipod Airflow Endurance Waist Pack.

For camping trips, day hikes, and ventures off the grid, this highly functional waist pack is going to protect your gear from the elements in a compact package. It’s made with added ventilation to circulate moisture and keep you cool, not slow you down.

Filson Tin Cloth Belt Bag

A brown Filson Tin Cloth Belt Bag.

If you’ve been wondering to yourself, “Are fanny packs cool?” then allow us to answer that decisively with this rugged belt bag from Filson: Yes, and another resounding yes. This belt bag is fit for work or travel, with all the rugged durability you expect from the legendary outfitter.

Quiksilver Jungler II Waist Pack

A black Quiksilver Jungler II Waist Pack.

Heading to the park for a quick stroll or jog? Bring along this sporty waist pack as a complementary piece alongside your running shorts. It’s the perfect way to store your valuables as you take in some fresh air.

