We’re approaching peak running weather right now — which means it’s time to get some new running gear. Whether you’re a hardcore runner or you’re just starting to run, running shorts are a must for keeping your full range of motion on your treks. And if you’re hesitant about getting a pair of those iconic, quad-revealing 3-inch inseams, there are still plenty of other solid options that’ll work just as well.

The running shorts below come in all shapes and sizes. These quality shorts brands own different cuts, different colors and designs, and even different purposes for those who take part in niche runnin(trail runners unite!) What we’re trying to say is, there’s a running short out there for everyone. Now go!

Best Overall: Tracksmith Van Cortlandt

Tracksmith is the crème de la crème when it comes to running shorts: 4-inch inseams, a comfortable mesh liner, and anti-microbial fabric, the list of features goes on. These shorts have stayed in the runner’s rotation for a reason. And for design, we love the Van Cortlandt’s. They’ve got a classic collegiate touch to them.

Best for Hardcore Runners: New Balance Impact Running Short

New Balance is all about legacy in the runners world. Functionally superior, always trusted. Snag a pair of these iconic 3-inch Impact shorts—made with 100% polyester.

Best for Trail Running: Nike Running Dri-Fit Ripstop

For the trail runner — or for the fashion-forward runner — Nike makes some great outdoor gear for all types of activities. These Ripstop ACG shorts are built to handle the most rugged trails. You’ll look good tackling the terrain, too.

Best Throwback: Sporty & Rich Good Health Gym Shorts

Emily Ohberg’s Sporty & Rich is a lifestyle clothing line that occasionally invokes the best casual and athleisure wear elements of the 90s. These gym shorts are made in collaboration with End Clothing, featuring 100% fleece back cotton and garment dye that creates that vintage gym class look. Sometimes running shorts don’t have to be high-tech. Make sure you’re ready to track your mile time in these.

Most Wallet-Friendly: Gymshark Arrival 5-inch Zip Pocket

Gymshark has quickly built its athletic apparel business into a billion-dollar empire. Their garments are made with high-quality materials, and yet, they’re a fraction of the price. Grab a pair of these go-to Arrival running shorts.

Most Stylish: Acne Studios Black Jersey Running Shorts

Vented outseams, tonal mesh lining, and made with premium stretch nylon, these jersey shorts from Acne Studios earn as many style points as they do road points. Honestly, we wouldn’t be mad if you grabbed these to wear as your casual shorts.

Three More Great Running Shorts

Janji 3-inch AFO Split Shorts

Janji makes these running shorts with a superbly lightweight and fast-drying AFO fabric — a blend of recycled polyester and elastane. Their split cut design is made for runners who want supreme movement and mobility. Other great features include a built-in liner and zippered back pocket big enough to fit your phone.

Asics Road Stretch-Shell

Asics have spent years engineering products for all types of runners. Aside from their awesome running shoes, they also make quality apparel. These stretch-shell shorts are made with quick-drying materials and a compression mesh liner for added support. And if you want to run in a low-light environment, they’ve got just the right amount of reflective detailing.

Baleaf 3-inch Running Shorts

Baleaf running shorts can be described as offering extreme stretch and extreme affordability. Your grab-and-go running shorts come in all the colors under the rainbow. Run fast and far in these bad boys.

