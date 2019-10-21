The best gym shorts for men are breathable, flexible, and durable enough to stand up to the strain of a daily workout. While there’s no shortage of options in the world, there are only a few that can truly claim the title of the best. Luckily for you, we’ve assembled some of them below. So throw a pair of these guys into your gym bag and get ready to sweat.

Surge Short from Lululemon

Lululemon’s got a lot of fantastic short options, but our favorite is the Surge short. While there are a variety of seam lengths available, all Surge shorts are made with the brand’s four-way stretch, moisture-wicking Swift fabric, which results in maximum flexibility and cooling. And if you like a liner, you’ll surely love the shorts’ OOM (out of mind) liner, which is quick drying and supportive.

Mack Weldon Active Short

Featuring an odor-free silver lining, temperature-regulating tech, and reflective side details, the Active Short from Mack Weldon packs a serious punch. In addition to all these functional specs, the shorts also have a hidden pocket in the back for your cell phone or other essentials.

Olivers Apparel All Over Short with Liner

Built for optimum performance, the All Over Short from Olivers is a modern take on the all-purpose gym short. With a slim, athletic cut, an interior pocket, comfortable waistband, and a roomy, four-way stretch, these shorts are highly versatile and are as perfect for the gym as they are for running errands around town (a much classier alternative to Birddogs). This version is an update on the original All Over Short with a better moisture-wicking liner.

Nike Flex Stride Running Shorts

The Flex Stride shorts from Nike are some of the most well-liked running shorts in the game, and for good reason! Not only are they mobile, ventilated, and incredibly versatile, they’ve also got a sleek aesthetic that makes them as stylish outside the gym as in it.

Outdoor Voices Rec Short



For something simple and effective, check out the Rec Short from Outdoor Voices. With a classic 5” inseam and nylon stretch fabric, these shorts offer up a straightforward alternative to some of the more souped-up options on the Internet. Plus, they come in an array of fun colors!

Ten Thousand Foundation Short

Ten Thousand has steadily made a name for itself in the athleisure sphere over the past few years, and it all goes back to the brand’s excellent Foundation Short. Perfect for all kinds of training, the mid-weight fabric here is moisture-wicking, quick-drying, and durable enough to withstand whatever challenges you might throw its way.

Adidas 4KRFT Tech Woven Shorts

If you prefer an old-school brand name, we suggest going with the new 4KRFT tech-woven shorts from Adidas. These lightweight shorts are sweat-wicking and built with a ventilated gusset for breathability and comfort. A great all-around accessory for guys who go between cardio and strength training exercises.

Patagonia Strider Running Shorts

Though known primarily for its outdoor gear, Patagonia also sells some great gym clothes, like the Strider Running Short. Made from recycled polyester stretch material, these shorts are built to move with you, allowing for a wide range of motion that’s ideal for high-intensity workouts.

Fourlaps Advance Shorts

Featuring four-way stretch and a quick-dry finish, the 9” Advanced Short from Fourlaps could make a nice addition to any gym goer’s arsenal of workout essentials. We especially like the neutral finish, which pairs nicely with an array of different tops, shoes, and accessories. And major bonus points for the roomy side pockets!

Article originally published September 7, 2016. Last updated October 18, 2019.

