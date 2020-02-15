Fashion & Style

Step Into Your Dress Shoes with the Best Men’s Dress Socks

By

If you’ve put plenty of care into curating a thoughtful wardrobe of tailored wear, then why not put that same care and attention to detail into your accessories? Namely, the socks you wear when you step into your favorite dress shoes. The right dress socks can act as an anchor for your outfit, conveying serious style while providing comfort or injecting just a bit of personality into your ook via subtle patterns. The best materials make the best dress socks (at the best price, no less), so we’ve rounded up options at price points that’ll set you back under $20.

The Tie Bar Solid Navy Dress Socks

The Tie Bar Solid Navy Dress Socks

Yes, the brand that makes some of the most affordable men’s ties (and dress shirts) on the market is now crafting a pair of simple yet stylish dress socks, with color options for everyone (and every style situation, and every pair of dress pants, at that).

Bombas Men’s Classic Marled Socks

Bombas Men's Classic Marled Socks

The best men’s dress socks offer comfort and style, as well as a unique take on what you might normally expect from dress socks. These marled socks from Bombas have enough heft to stand out visually with wool trousers or winter suiting. Plus, the use of long-staple cotton provides plenty of soft comfort for your feet.

Allen Edmonds Poly-Tencel Dress Socks

Allen Edmonds Poly-Tencel Dress Socks

It should come as no surprise that the makers of some of the very best men’s dress shoes are also making quite the pair of refined socks to wear with said leather wingtips or lace-ups. Allen Edmonds has quite the one-two punch going.

Bonobos Cotton Blend Dress Socks

Bonobos Cotton Blend Dress Socks

Like we keep saying, you can find some of the best men’s dress socks if you know where to look. For the kind of socks that look cool-as-can-be peeking out from underneath your slim Bonobos chinos, you might as well go for a pair from that same brand.

Brooks Brothers Egyptian Cotton Socks

Brooks Brothers Egyptian Cotton Socks

The all-American style purveyors at Brooks Brothers have been making timeless Oxford shirts, classic chinos, and the like for decades,so it only makes sense that you should turn to them for a perfectly complementary pair of excellent, high-quality dress socks, right? Right.

