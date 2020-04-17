United States Congressman Jim Jordan of Ohio famously appeared at President Trump’s early 2020 impeachment proceedings wearing a conservative shirt and tie, but — unlike his fellow politicos — he eschewed wearing a suit jacket. Apparently, it’s a regular thing for the representative. Perhaps it’s to express his disdain for governmental procedure, or perhaps, as President Trump himself has suggested, it was the better to show off his wrestler’s physique. All politics aside, from a style perspective, the man comes off as being a bit too laid back for our tastes. We are not in the middle of one of “the Swamp’s” infamously sticky summers, nor has the nation’s capital adopted a casual dress policy. He comes off looking less well-dressed, and more undressed.

It’s something to keep in mind for our own day-to-day. While many of us find ourselves in offices where a great-fitting dress shirt and trouser combo can both get us through the day and keep Human Resources happy, when it’s time for a surprise client visit or new business meeting, showing up in your shirtsleeves doesn’t bring the right level of respect and formality. When working remotely, the same rule applies: Nobody would be surprised if you showed up for your Zoom conference in a T-shirt or henley, but wouldn’t a blazer or lightweight jacket command a bit more respect? Here we’ve gathered some of our favorite knit blazers, chore jackets, cardigans, and bomber jackets that will jazz up your spring work wardrobe, and enhance your on-screen presence.

Knit Blazers

Bonobos Italian Knit Blazer

Are you missing your suit and tie these days? Try this classic blazer silhouette that’s made from 100% cotton. It’s as cozy as your favorite sweatshirt, but tricks the eye with a bit of tailored styling. On WFH days, it immediately dresses up even a classic T-shirt, looking exceptional with a pair of dark stretch jeans. When back at the office, work it into your Casual Fridays or dressier weekend wardrobe.

Nicestuff Clothing Knit Stretch Blazer

Nicestuff Clothing takes the same concept and lightens it up with a viscose and elastane (stretch) blend fabric and a half-lining. This one is made from a double-face interlock fabric that will feel more like your favorite polo shirt, making it the perfect jacket to keep at arm’s reach to dress up just about any outfit.

Cardigan Alternatives

Alex Mill French Terry Cardigan

For a slightly more relaxed look, we like going full Fred Rogers, but with a more updated silhouette. This Alex Mill cardigan is relaxed and comfortable, made from luscious cotton French terry, while its dark hue evokes an easy-going formality. It looks great over a simply-patterned dress shirt and khakis, but also looks awesome with a pair of modern joggers.

Snow Peak DWR PE Twill Jacket

Snow Peak creates a workwear take on the cardigan silhouette. This jacket is constructed from a lightweight polyester twill weave, with a cotton lining for comfort. It’s a great travel companion — lightweight and packable — but is also a great jacket to keep ready to throw on at a moment’s notice. Throw it on with black drawstring pants at home or on the weekend: wear it with darker-hued chinos when out and about.

Fisher + Baker Palmer Cardigan Sweater

This Minneapolis-based brand was started by a furniture designer who wanted to create durable garments that last, and this nautical cardigan, which is made from merino wool and cashmere, is no exception.

Chore Coats

Suit Four Jacket

Another workwear inspiration, the chore jacket was projected to be the “must-have” for spring 2020. Who knew that we’d want one not just “doing chores” around town, but to wear as the perfect casual accompaniment for our WFH wardrobe? This one from Danish brand Suit features clean lines and plenty of handy-dandy patch pockets; and is done up in a wrinkle-resistant, soft cotton blend fabric with just a bit of stretch.

Freemans Sporting Club Chore Jacket

Freemans Sporting Club is based in New York City’s Lower East Side, and you can see how this bleached denim chore coat jacket would blend in perfectly there. It’s down-home, work-a-day styling is rendered in Japanese Kuroki Mills denim, made in NYC.

Scotch & Soda Unstructured Cotton-Linen Blazer

Scotch & Soda does its version of the chore coat in a shorter, trimmer silhouette. The cotton and linen blend also makes it a great transitional jacket to wear to the office on Friday, but works great for the country or beach house on the weekend. For home, we like it paired with a T-shirt and a pair of comfy cotton trousers.

Bomber Jackets

Alpha Industries L-2B Scout L.O. Camo Gen II Bomber

Alpha Industries brings its U.S. government-approved manufacturing expertise to bear on this flight jacket for us civilians. It features a tonal camo pattern and includes many signature MA-1 details (originally designed for the United States Air Force), like the on-sleeve utility pocket. The poly/nylon blend keeps things light and airy, and this jacket also gives immediate street cred to a minimalist’s black T-shirt and dark denim. We also like it paired with a solid dress shirt and crisply-tailored trousers.

Dockers Men’s Fleece Bomber Jacket

Dockers takes the classic style of a WWII flying ace but pares it down to the essentials (worn with a red scarf tossed over the shoulder optional). This clean, slim silhouette, is made from a comfy-as-a-blanket, 100% polyester fleece. We like it layered over a clean, white shirt, but it’s also a perfect companion for a patterned polo shirt as the season gets warmer.

HUF Newport Jacket

This may be the classic bomber silhouette, but it’s done up with a 1980s-preppy-meets-streetwear take on the iconic jacket. Gingham-checked 100% cotton makes it perfect for spring into summer dressing. We like this solid black version for its austerity, but the “gingham-blocked” multi-color version is dead on-trend. Be adventurous and pair with pleated khakis.

