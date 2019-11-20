10 Best Men’s Slippers to Stay Comfy This Season

Arriving home from a long day at the office, or spending a rainy afternoon around the house cleaning and lounging — house slippers are an item you need in your life. No longer are slippers dedicated solely to cold winter days by the fire. Slippers today have updated style and construction. If you’re in your home, you should have them on. With today’s slipper design, you’ll be looking fresh from head to toe.

Toms Felt Convertible Men’s Rodeo Slippers

The TOMS Felt Convertible Rodeo Slippers are stylish, built for the indoors and out, in case you need to run out to the garage or mailbox. The convertible heel makes them the perfect pair for Sunday football on the couch or an intense game of Twister. And as great as your feet will feel and look in the Convertible Rodeo Slippers, remember it’s “one for one” when you buy TOMS.

Allbirds Men’s Wool Loungers

Not that your slippers should leave the house, but if you forgot the bread at the store and don’t have time to switch out your shoes running to the car, the Allbirds Wool Loungers are ready for the adventure. The Wool Loungers are a great year-round slipper as the fabric wicks away moisture, minimizes odor, and is so soft you can leave your socks in the top drawer. A Sweetfoam sole will lay down the support while your feet are swaddled in merino wool for that wrapped-in-a-soft-burrito feeling.

Mahabis Classic

The durable hybrid sole, which can be colored to your liking, will have you updating your loungewear with the Mahabis classic. The classic design is built on an adaptable foam footbed with the comfort to outlast standing at the sink with a week’s worth of dishes waiting to be scrubbed. Wrapped around your feet is a soft wool lining made of a 100% Corriedale wool from Australia met by a neoprene heel cradle to keep your feet locked in comfort. It doesn’t matter where you wear the Mahabis classic because if you’re out of bed, you should be in them.

Gumbies Men’s Outback Slippers

With a 100% recycled felt lining, recycled rubber sole, and vegan construction, the Gumbies Outback Slipper is 100% consumer-friendly. The Outback Slipper is the pair you keep handy for the moment you take your feet out of those too-small-for-comfort rock climbing shoes, performance ski boots, or wingtips. When your feet want to crawl into their version of a bed, call upon the Gumbies Outback Slippers.

The North Face Thermoball Eco Traction Booties

The North Face Thermoball Eco Traction Booties are sleeping bags for your feet with the bonus features of a recycled-rubber sole for super-duper traction and a water-resistant lining to keep your feet warm and dry. These are a 10-toed necessity. They are built to head outdoors if necessary, but with so much lofted comfort, you may not want to chance any out-of-the-house destruction. Slip them on and probably never slip them off. Grab your favorite sweats because these Thermoball Eco Traction Booties are awaiting your all-day in-the-home activities.

Overland Classic Australian Merino Shearling-Lined Scuff Slippers

Lined with genuine Australian Merino sheepskin, the Overland Classic Scuff Slippers will have your feet dancing on clouds. Easy to slip on with a non-slip rubber sole, these Overland Slippers are warm and toasty in the winter and the perfect temp for summer household life. Pig suede leather and a memory foam midsole complete the construction of Australian Merino wool presenting the all-encompassing slipper of ultimate comfort. Waiting at your front door or bedside, these Overland Classic Scuff Slippers want your trotters.

SeaVees Stag Slipper Scuff

Style and comfort with the ease of a slip-on is the way the SeaVees Stag Slipper Scuff takes stride. Conceived to honor the Stag himself, Hugh Hefner, this slipper is built for a little more than the master bedroom and Playboy Mansion. The footbed is lined with cooling channels and perforations for breathability while the outsole is visually stitched to the slipper’s integrity. They will hold their own against some casual errand running and when it’s time to lay low at home, the SeaVees Stag Slipper Scuff looks nice kicked up on the coffee table with a cold pint in hand.

L.L.Bean Glerups Wool Slippers

A slipper from a brand that calls Maine home must certainly be built for the coldest winters by the fireplace. The L.L.Bean Glerups Wool Slippers have a leather sole to maneuver your wood flooring while contouring to your foot for maximum comfortability. The felted wool upper and lining may require an accompanying sock, but once you find your comfort zone this Glerups Wool Slipper will be your standby through the winter months and with that special someone under the mistletoe.

Minnetonka Moccasin Twin Gore Sheepskin

Warm and cool is truly an oxymoron, but the Minnetonka Moccasin Twin Gore Sheepskin is just that. With a natural sheepskin lining, these moccasins wick moisture away from the feet whilst staying warm, the way nature intended it to be. The Sierra soles are optimal for kitchen floors and when you have to run out to tip the pizza delivery driver, the Twin Gore Sheepskins are ready for subtle adventure. And when the basement floor hockey game goes to OT, the two elastic-gore panels will keep your feet locked in till the game-winning goal.

UGG Tasman Slipper

Yeah, yeah; you hear UGG and instantly think of Brittany, Jessica, and Steph sipping on their pumpkin spice lattes wearing a jean jacket with black yoga pants. Well, while that’s probably realistic, the UGG Tasman Slipper is certainly suited for your lounging attire. Built for the indoors and out with a Tasman braided collar and sheepskin lining, this is a slipper that deserves more than your old flannel PJs. The UGG pure wool will naturally wick moisture away and with a slip-on design, it’s out of bed and to the flapjack station with ease.

