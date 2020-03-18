I got my first taste of working from home when I decided to become a freelance writer. I realized pretty quickly that my most productive days weren’t the ones where I jumped out of bed, opened my laptop, and started banging away on a story while slurping coffee in my underwear. The best days were structured ones when I’d actually dress up for work. Sure, I’d get coffee and breakfast, but then I’d jump in the shower and get dressed to start my day. No, I wasn’t putting on a suit and tie, but I was at least taking a moment to wear clothes that made me feel good. Studies show that dressing up isn’t just about impressing those around you, it’s also great for stimulating abstract thinking, which is just what we all need during these surreal times.

Set Up Time to Prepare

Taking a moment to transition between waking up and work time helps you feel better, especially when you’re working from home. Preparing in the morning lets your brain know that it’s not the weekend, a holiday, or (we hope) a sick day — the other times when you’re normally at home during the day. Even putting on my shoes sends my unconscious mind the clearest message that the daily grind is about to get underway.

Keep It Real

Since you’re not at the office, don’t be afraid to skew more casual with your employment dress code, but still, make sure that you feel professional. While you may be tempted to tug on that college sweatshirt that got you through grad school, you still need to look camera ready for video conferences. Comb your hair. Groom your beard. Take the lead in this situation and be the one who shows up — even if you show up alone — looking polished, comfortable, and in charge.

Spring Ahead

Working remotely also opens up a chance for you to get a jump on spring trends. Order in a few pieces to further build your work-to-weekend wardrobe, while doing your bit to stimulate our stressed-out economy. Here are our choices for the ultimate work-from-home style.

Our Favorite Work-From-Home Styles

Tasc Audubon Gingham Performance Sport Shirt

This shirt starts with a foundation of comfort by blending cotton and bamboo for softness and a bit of stretch for movement. It’s got a trim, tailored fit, and has a look that is colorful, yet corporate. It’s also wicking and anti-odor, so you’re good if the day ends up with you chasing the kids or the dog around the apartment a bit during a coffee break.

Topman Marl Revere Front Button Sweater

Don’t want to get out of your pjs? Now you don’t have to. This pajama-top style sweater is light and comfortable, perfect to throw on for your day inside. It’s neat and professional, but will also be perfect for summer, thrown on with swim shorts for that beach-to-bar weekend.

Mack Weldon Tech Cashmere Henley

The epitome of casual-yet-elegant, the Henley is one of the best-looking shirts a guy can own. It’s a step above a T-shirt, but Mack Weldon’s version — done in a super-soft modal, merino, and cashmere blend — also feels amazing. It’s sexy while home-office appropriate.

1901 Shawl Collar Fleece Cardigan

When it’s time for that Zoom call, throw on this layer for a polished look. It’s got the panache of a soft blazer, and the comfort of a sweater. It’s a cardigan, but you won’t find yourself humming It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood while wearing it. It’s also easy to wear and packable for travel (once we’re all allowed to do that again). The neutral navy and white stripes pair well with denim or chinos for a faintly nautical vibe.

Rhone Commuter Jogger

These pants were made for jumping on a bike for your morning commute, so they’ll be just as comfortable for jumping on the couch, dining room chair, or wherever you’re setting up your home office. The four-way stretch fabric makes them feel like you’re wearing your favorite pair of broken-in sweats, but the clean detailing (including a zipper opening at the cuffed ankle) elevates the look.

Dockers Ultimate Shorts

Depending on your climate — or how overheated your apartment might be — a pair of shorts is a perfectly acceptable work-from-home option. These straight fit shorts maintain that required sense of propriety. After all, they’re from Dockers, the brand that practically invented the casual office, and they’re cotton, but feature the brand’s signature stretch fabric for added comfort. They also have a hidden security pocket if you want to bust out of the house and check if the toilet paper has been restocked at the supermarket.

Happy Socks Athletic Yin Yang Sock

Just turned off the TV news? Took a minute to check your stock portfolio? Kids having a meltdown? It’s time to take a moment. Sit up straight. Take in your surroundings. Breathe in. Exhale slowly. Look at your socks. There! You feel better already. We like these Happy Socks because the yin and yang pattern represents dualism: With all this bad, there’s got to be some good. The pattern looks kind of like a virus, too, so you can feel like you’re stamping out the coronavirus with every step.

Suavs The Legacy Shoe

Trust us on this one: Wearing this shoe feels like wearing slippers. Suavs knits this shoe with a fiber made from post-consumer recycled bottles for a breathable design. The style also features sweat-wicking, microfiber terry insoles, a wide toe box, and a soft rubber toe cap for added comfort.

Derek Rose Boxer Shorts

So no? You’re not giving in? You’ll take on the pandemic on the couch in your underwear with ESPN blasting, a Red Bull in one hand, your mobile phone in the other, thank you very much? At least do it in style. Grab a pair of these luxurious batiste boxer shorts from Derek Rose with a viral pattern that’s perfect for the times.

