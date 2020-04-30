The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

To put it mildly, the fashion industry has had a turbulent few months. As brick-and-mortar shops continue to close left and right, brands and retailers are trying to shore up losses with deep discounts and sales online, which mean unprecedented deals for us.

Of course, shopping isn’t a one-fix solution for the industry, but it’s certainly a way to support labels you love, keep stores afloat, and score some great bargains in the process.

That’s why we rounded up some of the best sales available this week, from top-notch designer duds to reliable staples, so you can make the most of your hard-earned paycheck.

Tops

Baracuta G9 Modern Classic Jacket (Was $390, 30% Off)

A go-to jacket for style gods like Frank Sinatra, now it’s available at a more accessible price point thanks to East Dane’s latest sale, which features up to 40% off many items.

Flint and Tinder Wayfarer Wool Blazer (Was $298, 45% Off)

Upgrade your work-from-home uniform with this smart, unstructured blazer from Flint and Tinder, which is one of many deals on Huckberry.

Club Monaco Welt Pocket Polo (Was $90, 35% Off)

Add some sunshine to your closet with one of our favorite polos from Club Monaco.

J. Crew American Cotton Oxford Shirt (Was $78, 40% Off)

J. Crew is sweetening the deal on its business casual staples with a 40% markdown, like this eternally cool cotton oxford shirt.

Sandro Paris Breton T-Shirt (Was $115, 60% Off)

You probably won’t be sailing this summer, but this nautical t-shirt is a fashionable alternative.

Four Laps Dash Tank (Was $48, 30% Off)

For a blast of color to your at-home workouts, defer to one of our top athleisure brands.

Dries Van Noten Sweater (Was $665, 50% Off)

Need Supply Co. is offering an additional 25% on markdowns, which is all the more reason to cop this downtown chic sweater from the imitable Dries van Noten.

Lululemon Cloudy Pine Hoody (Was $178, 35% Off)

We’ll all probably be living in our sweats for the foreseeable future, so you might as well reach for a cozy, minimalist hoodie that’s stylish enough for your video conference calls.

Bottoms

Rag & Bone Jackson Shorts (Was $275, 40% Off)

Florals? For spring? Not groundbreaking, but if it’s not broken …

Michael Kors Fleece Joggers (Was $98, 50% Off)

If you’ve always wanted to lounge about your house feeling like you’re wearing a cozy blanket, this one’s for you.

Vuori Rush Short (Was $72, 30% Off)

Marathon season is canceled, like seemingly everything else, so stay motivated with your training routine by sporting some durable running shorts.

Polo Ralph Stretch Relaxed Fit Plaid Pant (Was $150, 35% Off)

Plenty of value finds at Polo Ralph Lauren’s latest promotion of up to 40% off items. Among them are these plaid lounge pants that you’ll probably sleep and work in.

Levi’s 511 Slim Fit Men’s Jeans (Was $70, 70% Off)

The iconic silhouette is just one of many blowout promotions at Levi’s.

Accessories

Adidas x Missoni (Was $185, 30% Off)

Neiman Marcus is offering up to 40% off designer labels including these groovy knit running shoes by Adidas and Missoni, which also come with a QR-code-activated playlist.

Toms Forged Iron Grey Felt Convertible Men’s Rodeo Slippers (Was $60, 40% Off)

These Manual-approved slippers just got marked down even further, so what are you waiting for?

Persol Prescription Glasses (Was $265, 30% Off)

A popular eyewear option for creative types, Persol is offering an additional 30% off all of its products.

Ray-Ban Clubmaster Classic (Was $154, 30% Off)

You can’t go wrong with a classic, especially at this price.

Freemans Sporting Club Dart Cap (Was $45, 50% Off)

If you haven’t cut your own hair yet, hide that unruly mane with a cheeky corduroy cap.

Skagen Hagen Three-Hand Brown Leather Watch Set (Was $175, 40% Off)

Clean, minimal, and understated define this Danish watchmaker, and this brown leather watch set is no exception.

Rei Co-Op Merino Wool Lightweight Hiking Crew Socks (Was $17, 30% Off)

Perfect for those increasingly occasional hikes, but just as comfortable to wear at home.

Editors' Recommendations