As temperatures continue to reach record-setting highs across the country, we’ve come to a point where a lightweight shirt or t-shirt is just too damn hot to wear outside. That’s where the reliable tank top comes in. What was once worn by men as undershirts to stay warm during winter in the 20th century, it’s been popularized by Hollywood’s leading men (think: Marlon Brando in A Streetcar Named Desire) and menswear designers like Olivier Rousteing and Marc Jacobs as a fashionable way for men to show off their biceps and shoulders, and give their underarms some breathing room during the sweltering days of summer.

To get you started, we picked out a few of our favorite tanks for almost any occasion, whether you’re exercising, running errands, or simply working from home.

Hanes Adult ComfortWash Garment Dyed Sleeveless Tank Top

Don’t let those fashion snobs shame you out of scooping up these durable tanks from Hanes (probably your go-to underwear as a kid). Made with cotton and available in 20 colors, these are the perfect stay-at-home top.

Old Navy Soft-Washed Jersey Tank Top for Men

These boy-next-door tops look great on just about everyone, and are presentable enough to be worn in public.

Topman Lilac Classic Tank

Because you can’t go wrong with a classic, especially in this summer-appropriate color. Wear them with your favorite swimming trunks for a poolside fit.

Lululemon Men Fast and Free Singlet Elite

Running outdoors during the dog days of summer requires some extra breathability for your underarms. Enter this singlet from Lululemon which is rendered in an ultra-lightweight fabric for minimal sweat stains.

Thom Browne Eyelet Mesh Tank Top

Who says tanks have to be utilitarian? Take this elevated take on the menswear staple by Thom Browne. His keen eye for tailoring is on display here: a flattering round neck with a Henley-like button placket and flanked with elongating nautical stripes, it’s perfect for a shi shi backyard outing. Plus, it’s mesh, which means you’ll stay cool and stylish all day long.

Bloom Men’s Tank Top

Think of this as a Hawaiian Shirt in tank form. Lots of personality with just the right amount of kitsch.

Fabletics Men The Front Row Tank

Another one of our favorite activewear brands, we love that these tanks come in (checks notes) eight colors, a super stretchy four-way stretch, and a breathable fabric that’s anti-chafing and anti-odor, so you’ll look decent and not smell awful during your workouts.

Abercrombie and Fitch Pride Tie-Dye Croppable Tank

Back in the early aughts, Abercrombie and Fitch was the purveyor of tanks for bros who wanted to show off their guns (among other assets), and this on-trend tank is a tasteful, modern rebranding.

Hiro Clark The Sleeveless Tee

If you’re opting for a bit more modesty but still want to let your underarms breathe, we recommend this minimalist sleeveless Tee from Hiro Clark. Take note: These shirts run large, so make sure to cop a smaller size.

