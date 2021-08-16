  1. Grooming
The 11 Best Day Creams To Complete Your Daily Skincare Routine

Handsome young shirtless man applying cream at his face and looking at himself with smile while standing in front of the mirror.

We get it, you’re looking to keep your skincare as simple as possible, but if there’s one step you don’t want to skip out on, it’s using a good day cream. The main function of a day cream is to keep your skin hydrated by sealing in the moisture as well as providing an extra layer of protection from external stressors. A good quality face cream can make all difference in your skincare routine and best of all, there’s no one-size-fits-all solution. So there’s a day cream to address you specific concern, whether that’s sun protection, enlarged pores, sensitive skin, redness, and much more.

We’ve rounded up some of the best day creams for men to keep your skin looking healthy and smooth.

Best For Acne-Prone Skin: SkinCeuticals Daily Moisture

lightweight skinceauticals daily moisture for oil skin.

This lightweight cream is ideal for oily, combination, and normal skin types to help balance oil production while still moisturizing the skin and refining your pores. Formulated with algae extracts and a blend of botanical extracts, you can expect your skin to feel soft and smooth without that residual greasy feeling, making it perfect for daytime use.

Read More: Best Face Moisturizer for Men

Best For Sun Protection: First aid Beauty 5 in 1 Face Cream with SPF 30

first aid beauty 5 in 1 face cream with sun protection.

The 5 in 1 Face Cream by First Aid Beauty is a multitasking, age-delaying moisturizer with SPF 30 protection. This face cream contains a blend of ingredients that work to help even skin tone and reduce the appearance of fine lines, and it’s great for dry and normal skin.

Read More: Best Face Moisturizers with SPF

Best Luxury Brand: Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream Men

dr.barbara sturm luxury face cream for men.

Dr. Barbara Sturm believes that men’s skincare routines should be “simple and hassle-free.” And this luxury skincare company has certainly delivered on that belief with its fast-absorbing face cream. This face cream not only soothes any irritation from shaving or stress, it will keeping your face feeling refreshed.

Other Face Creams We Love

Clarins Multi-Active Day Cream

clarins multi active day cream for all skin types.

This luxurious cream is dermatologist tested, non comedogenic, and formulated without harmful parabens. Clarin’s Multi Active Day Cream contains teasel extract that fights the effects of daily stressors on the skin to keep it looking healthy.

Heure Beauty Ageless Day Treatment Broad Spectrum SPF 35

heure ageless day treatment with sun protection.

If you’re looking to combat the signs of premature aging, then look no further. This day treatment is a non-oily cream and offers protection from harmful UV rays (which is the number 1 source of aging skin), which makes it a perfect day cream to apply before going outside.

Mad Hippie Face Cream

mad hippie face cream for all skin types.

Mad Hippie’s Face Cream delivers a powerful punch with peptides and active ingredients such as the powerful antioxidant resveratrol which protects the skin from aging. Your skin will also be equipped to fight off free radicals while keeping your skin smooth and soft.

Jack Black Dry Erase Ultra-Calming Face Creme

ultra-calming face cream for hydration.

If your face is prone to dryness or redness, this calming facial cream might be what your skin needs. Clinically tested ingredients such as botanical oils and extracts come together to help diminish the appearance of redness and deliver moisture to dry skin. You can use this cream during any time of the day when your skin needs relief.

Cetaphil Rich Hydrating Cream

Cetaphil Rich Hydrating Cream on white background.

Cetaphil is a tried and true brand that your skin can trust, especially your face. You can expect a rich and lightweight blast of hydration on your skin with none of the heaviness of a traditional face cream. Formulated with hyaluronic acid, it helps fortify the skin and strengthen the natural barrier, giving you 24-hour hydration. This cream is fragrance free, hypoallergenic, and clinically tested to be gentle on even the most sensitive skin types.

CeraVe Skin Renewing Day Cream with Sunscreen SPF 30

cerave skin renewal day cream with retinol.

An effective anti-aging skincare routine must contain SPF and retinol that work together to protect the skin from damage while improving the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. CeraVe Skin Renewing Day Cream is a non-comedogenic anti-aging moisturizer developed by dermatologist and includes a host of amazing skincare ingredients such as encapsulated retinal, hyaluronic acid, and ceramides.

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane.

Rated as Kiehl’s #1 moisturizer, this facial cream was made with men’s skin in mind. This moisturizer balances dry skin and is a lightweight texture that absorbs into the skin quickly. If you’ve never tried squalene, then you’re in for a treat. Squalane is a botanical lipid and effective emollient that helps to protect your skin’s barrier and seal in moisture for healthy looking skin.

Lumin Ultra-Hydrating Moisturizing Balm

premium moisterizer for men by Lumin.

Lumin is skincare built for men and the brand has created premium products foe men who want to look in the mirror and love their skin. Their Ultra-Hydrating Moisturizing Balm will do just that. This Korean Mande cream is efficiently formulated to fight free radicals, prevent sun damage, and protect the skin’s natural barrier. Whether you use this during the day or while you sleep at night, your skin is guaranteed to be moisturized.

