A truly effective workout routine doesn't begin and end with exercise. How you treat your body after working out can have a big impact not only on your comfort level and mental state, but on your ability to achieve your desired goals, whether that means losing weight or building muscle. To maximize your fitness efforts, you need to ensure that you're providing your body with the proper rest and recuperation. To that end, we're looking at the best gear for post-workout recovery.

Hyperice Hypervolt Plus Bluetooth Percussion Massager

Best for sore muscles

Some of the world's best athletes and coaches swear by percussive massage, and the Hypervolt 2 Pro delivers the impact you need to ease stiff and sore muscles, allowing you to recover better and train more frequently. Super portable and featuring a wide range of speeds and impact heads, this is a must for anyone grappling with post-gym soreness.

Lolë 3 Pieces Recovery Set

Full-package relief

With its perfectly cushioned foam roller for your back and other muscles, together with a hand-held roller for hard-to-roll areas like the legs, and a foot roller ball, this set provides everything you need to ease soreness after a hard workout.

Hello Core Meditation Trainer

Perfect for finding focus

A key aspect of post-workout recovery involves finding a sense of calm, relaxation, and focus. The Hello Core Meditation Trainer helps you achieve all three by guiding you through a series of exercises designed to help still a restless mind. Simply link it to the app, hold it in your hands, and let the gentle vibrations train your attention and soothe your nerves.

Immi Variety Pack Ramen

Tasty and healthy

Noodles might seem like a strange recommendation for one's health, but these high-protein, low-carb ramen packs from Immi are a great post-workout meal. Meat-free and keto-friendly, they provide quality nutrient quantity, and they taste delicious!

Manduka Pro Premium Yoga Mat

The best yoga mat on the market

When it comes to yoga mats and yoga gear in general, no one rivals Manduka. All of their mats are great, but their Pro Premium mat in particular stands out. With its soft, grippy surface, supreme durability, and eye-catching color options, this is a yoga mat that you'll be stretching with for a lifetime. It's no wonder that it's the most recommended yoga mat among yoga teachers.

Sagely Naturals Relief and Recovery Active Roll-On

Muscle relief with a CBD edge

One great way to ease sore muscles is by applying something to cool and relieve the tension. This roll-on product from Sagely Naturals not only does the trick thanks to its cooling menthol tingle, but goes the extra mile with the inclusion of CBD, which helps reduce inflammation.

Hamama Microgreen Kit

Grow yourself some healthy greens

Studies have increasingly shown that a relaxed state of mind supports post-workout recovery. You can achieve this when you zen out by tending to some plants with this starter kit from Hamama. It's compact enough to use in any size home, and as a bonus, you end up with healthy greens to further support your nutritional goals.

Bare Performance Nutrition Vegan Protein Powder

Fuel your muscles

Protein is absolutely essential if you're going to fuel your gains. This protein supplement from Bare Performance Nutrition is not only of the highest quality and made using natural flavors, but thanks to the fact that it's vegan, it can be used by any athlete.

Fitbit Sense

Make sure you're on track for recovery

When it comes to making sure that you're hitting the right sleep-to-workout ratio, and that you're eating right, and that you're not stressing out, and, and, and ... you get the idea; the Fitbit Sense kind of does it all. The most advanced tracker from Fitbit yet, this just might be the ultimate fitness wearable.

These recommendations have all been tested first-hand by our fitness gear expert, so you can rest (literally) assured knowing that this recovery gear offers authentic value. The products span everything from items to help ease sore muscles, to tools for better sleep, to food items to help provide the nutrition you need to be at your best.

