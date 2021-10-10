  1. Food & Drink

9 Foods High in Melatonin To Help You Sleep Better

By

Melatonin is a hormone produced naturally in the pineal gland in the brain. Among several functions, melatonin plays a key role in regulating the body’s circadian rhythms, or sleep-wake cycles. Accordingly, the pineal gland produces more melatonin when the sun goes down, and levels dip at daybreak.

Melatonin supplements are a popular way to increase the concentration of melatonin and possibly improve the quality and quantity of sleep. Melatonin supplements are typically non-habit-forming and safe for adults and children in doses of around 0.5 to 5 milligrams. However, melatonin supplements may cause drowsiness, nausea, and dizziness, and they can interfere with certain medications.

Fortunately, if you’re looking to support your body’s own natural melatonin levels but you don’t want to rely on supplements, there are several sleep aid foods that contain melatonin. Adding any of these foods high in melatonin to your dinner plate or bedtime snack routine may help regulate your sleep patterns over time and help you get more restful sleep. Though little nutritional data exists about the specific concentration of melatonin in different foods, the following foods are known to be particularly high in melatonin.

Milk

A portion of Milk on a dark wooden background.

Warm milk has long been used as a relaxing bedtime beverage, as many people find it acts as a mild sedative and promotes restorative sleep. This effect is likely due to the fact that milk contains the power duo of sleep-supportive compounds melatonin and tryptophan. The essential amino acid well-known to be present in turkey, tryptophan increases serotonin and melatonin concentrations, which make it effective for improving the sleep cycle. Each 8-ounce glass of milk provides 106 mg of tryptophan (38% RDI) and is also one of the best dietary sources of melatonin.

Tart Cherries

Bowl of tart cherries.

Tart cherries are a unique variety of cherries, which are far more sour than standard sweet cherries you might buy in the grocery store. Tart cherries are high in anti-inflammatory compounds as well as melatonin and have made their way into the health food and natural supplement market for their ability to alleviate arthritis pain, improve heart health, and aid sleep. Typically sold as tart cherry juice or concentrate, try swirling a little into yogurt or cottage cheese.

Pistachios

Raw pistachios in shells.
Alexas Fotas / Pixabay

Several varieties of nuts contain melatonin, such as almonds and cashews, but pistachios are particularly high in melatonin. Like other nuts, pistachios also contain fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin E, and antioxidants, so they make for a filling, nutritious snack.

Grapes

koshu wine grapes vineyard japan
Geobacillus/Getty Images

Grapes and goji berries are both high in melatonin. The concentration of melatonin does vary based on the variety of grapes, the growing conditions, and the climate, but red grapes tend to be the best source. Goji berries are a superfood native to China touted for anti-aging properties and rich antioxidant content. They are typically sold as dry goji berries and can be added to muffins, cereal, trail mix, and yogurt, or eaten as is.

Mushrooms

brown mushrooms.
Waldemar Brandt/Unsplash

Mushrooms contain both tryptophan and melatonin, making them a great dinner food to promote sleep. With the wide variety of types of mushrooms, you can vary the preparation method and type of nearly endless options.

Corn

Fresh corn.

Corn is rather ubiquitous in the American diet in one form or another. This beloved staple is also high in melatonin, so it may help regulate your sleep cycle.

Oats

Oats in porridge.

Whole grains are demonized by some popular diets, but they can offer many health benefits and contain fiber, B vitamins, and several important minerals. They may also aid sleep. Whole oats are rich in melatonin; plus, each cup of oatmeal contains an impressive 94 mg of tryptophan, which is equal to 33% of the RDI for a 70-kg person, making for a potent one-two punch for optimal sleep. Try oatmeal, granola, oat porridge, or homemade protein bars with rolled oats.

Eggs

Raw and cooked egg.

Eggs are sometimes called nature’s perfect food. They are a complete source of protein, which means they contain all the essential amino acids, as well as plenty of other vital nutrients such as vitamin D, folate, selenium, and riboflavin. Eggs may also support sleep, as they are rich in melatonin and tryptophan.

Rice

Steamed white rice.

Rice not only contains melatonin and tryptophan but also the carbohydrate content has been found to improve sleep. One study found that after implementing a rice-based diet, subjects experienced a significant improvement in sleep quality and reduction in oxidative stress.

Editors' Recommendations

3 jump ropes under $15 to add to your home workout gear

http://www.blissmark.com

The 3 best Meetup groups for fall hiking in New England

www.blissmark.com

How to stretch the sartorius muscle with a foam roller

www.blissmark.com

What is Tryptophan? Explaining the Sleepy Amino Acid

Man in bed with sleep mask.

10 Foods High in Tryptophan To Help You Sleep Better

Thanksgiving turkey.

The Best Foods and Drinks To Help You Sleep

Man sleeping soundly in his bed.

The 12 Best Anti-Inflammatory Foods for Men

Anti-inflammatory food spread of salmon and vegetables.

You Have to See the Insane Detail In These Geek Collectibles

Modern Icons Dungeons & Dragons Gelatinuous Cube statute with fine detailing.

Looking To Sell an Old Car? Here’s How To Get Top Dollar for It

For Sale by Owner sign on car.

The 6 Best Mattresses for Side Sleepers 2021

Man sleeping soundly in his bed.

The 9 Best Whiskeys for Making a Home Bar-Worthy Old Fashioned

7 Best Backpacking Tents Under $100 in 2021

The best backpacking tents under $100 offer many of the same features of their brand-name alternatives.

Retinol for Men: What To Know and What To Buy in 2021

retinol for men