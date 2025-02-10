What bird flu means for your eggs, chicken, and dairy: What you need to know

Protein-packed ingredients like lean chicken and hearty eggs are likely an important part of your diet, whether you’re looking for a way to fuel yourself through a day of work or power up for a workout routine. And, if you’ve been paying attention, you’ve probably heard about bird flu — but what does it mean for your daily meals?

A recent surge in avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, has occurred. Wild aquatic birds are the typical hosts of this virus, but it is now impacting both bird populations like chickens and dairy cattle across multiple states. This development has raised concerns among health officials and consumers who regularly purchase food items such as eggs and some dairy products.

The most recent bird flu outbreak occurred in early 2022; however, since March 2024, we have seen the A(H5N1) strain being detected in dairy cows. According to the CDC, “This is the first time that these bird flu viruses [have] been found in cows. In the United States, since 2022, USDA APHIS has reported HPAI A(H5N1) virus detections in more than 200 mammals.”

Because cross-species transmission dynamics of H5N1 in dairy cows are not yet fully understood, investigations are being conducted that suggest the virus may have been spread through contaminated equipment used for milking. In response to the outbreak, state and federal agencies have implemented measures to try to contain the spread of the bird flu. Such actions include enforcing quarantines and conducting thorough cleanings of affected facilities.

While efforts are being put into place, many consumers are being affected, as there have been disruptions in the poultry and dairy supply chains. During your recent grocery store runs, you may have noticed that certain products like eggs and milk are in short supply, and prices are increasing.

But do you have to worry about the food products you do buy? Experts say the risk of a commercial product being infected is low. And the good news is that the pasteurization process for milk and the cooking process for food like eggs and chicken at high temperatures would kill the virus even if an infected product did somehow make it to market. If you are able to get your hands on these food items, it is recommended that you practice proper food handling and cook eggs to an internal temperature of 165°F (74°C) to minimize any risks.