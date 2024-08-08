 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

How much protein is actually in an egg? What you need to know

The amount of protein you need differs based on several factors

By
White and brown eggs
Felicity Tai / Pexels

Eggs are full of protein, and unlike other meat alternatives, they won’t break the bank. But don’t let their affordability fool you. Read on to learn why this nutrient-dense food should be a staple in your diet and discover how much protein in an egg there really is.

How much protein is in an egg?

Boiled eggs sliced on avocado toast
Jane Trang Doan / Pexels

A single egg’s protein content depends on its size and the breed of chicken from which it was laid.

Recommended Videos

The protein content of an egg generally ranges from:

  • Small: A 1.5-ounce egg contains roughly 4.5 grams of protein.
  • Medium: A 1.75-ounce egg contains roughly 5.5 grams of protein.
  • Large: A 2-ounce egg contains roughly 6 grams of protein. 
  • Extra-large: A 2.25-ounce egg contains approximately 7 grams of protein.
  • Jumbo: A 2.5-ounce egg contains approximately 8 grams of protein.

Compared to egg yolks, egg whites contain more protein, while egg yolks have a lower protein content. If you’re watching your weight or have specific dietary restrictions, egg whites are good for you due to their low calorie and cholesterol content. 

Because of their high protein content, eggs are ideal for weight loss as they have been shown to reduce hunger. According to research, an egg-based breakfast can lead to a feeling of fullness and a decrease in appetite throughout the day.

However, the yolk is rich in other essential nutrients such as vitamins and minerals. Additionally, eggs are a complete source of protein, containing all nine essential amino acids. They are also high in key vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin A, vitamin D, folate, and antioxidants that support eye and heart health. 

What food has the most protein?

Cutting board with cooked steak, fried eggs, beans, vegetables
ROMAN ODINTSOV / Pexels

According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020-2025, individuals should aim to diversify the types of proteins they consume regularly. Additionally, the guidelines recommend focusing on nutrient-dense foods that provide a higher proportion of beneficial nutrients relative to calories. This means prioritizing whole, minimally processed foods over highly processed options.

Examples of nutrient-dense protein sources include:

  • Lean cuts of beef, pork, poultry, eggs
  • Fatty fish like salmon, tuna, and mackerel
  • Legumes like beans, lentils, and peas
  • Nuts and seeds

The guidelines also recommend you prioritize nutrient-dense foods that fit your specific calorie requirements, but the amount of protein you should consume daily varies. 

The exact amount of protein and macronutrients your body needs to function optimally depends on several factors, including:

  • Age – Protein needs generally decrease as we get older.
  • Sex – Men typically require more protein than women.
  • Activity level – More active individuals need more dietary protein.

How much protein do I need a day?

Muscular man bicep curling weight in one hand
Anush Gorak / Pexels

While the amount of protein your body needs can change, the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for protein is 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight. However, this recommendation is a general guideline and may not be sufficient for everyone.

For example, if you’re a moderately active male weighing 70 kilograms (154 pounds), your protein needs would be around 56 grams per day. Consuming two eggs would provide only a portion of your daily protein requirement. To calculate how much protein you should consume each day, use an online calculator like this one.

Is two eggs a day enough protein?

When it comes to protein content, one large egg contains approximately 6.3 grams of protein. So, if you were to have two eggs a day, you would be consuming about 12.6 grams of protein from eggs alone. While this is a decent amount of protein, it may not be enough to meet your daily protein requirements, depending on your individual needs.

Even if a few eggs a day isn’t enough to meet your protein requirements, eating eggs is a good way to increase your protein intake and expand the variety of protein sources you consume. Eggs are incredibly versatile and can be prepared in various ways, such as deviled eggs, boiled, scrambled, or made into omelets

The method by which you prepare your eggs does not affect the protein content. Consuming raw eggs, however, can increase the risk of foodborne illness, especially salmonella. Therefore, it is recommended to cook eggs thoroughly before eating them.  

How many eggs make 50 grams of protein?

How much protein is in eggs can vary slightly depending on the size and source of the eggs, but on average, one large egg that is approximately 50 grams contains around 6.3 grams of protein. To get 50 grams of protein from eggs alone, you would need to consume approximately seven to eight eggs.

While eggs are an excellent source of high-quality, complete protein, they don’t provide the full spectrum of essential vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients the body needs for overall health and fitness. Relying solely on eggs as a protein source may lead to nutrient deficiencies, potentially impacting overall health, energy levels, and physical performance.

Incorporate a variety of protein sources, such as lean meats, poultry, fish, legumes, nuts, and dairy products, to ensure you’re getting a well-rounded intake of all the essential nutrients your body needs. By diversifying your protein sources and including other nutrient-dense foods in your diet, you can optimize your nutrient intake and support overall health and well-being more effectively than by focusing solely on eggs.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Brittney Bertagna, RN
Brittney Bertagna, RN
Brittney is a graduate of California State University, Chico, where she completed a Bachelor's degree in Business. Her…
What to know about Brazilian BBQ, a delicious meat marathon
Iconic Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão guides us through Brazilian BBQ
Fogo de Chao picanha tableside

 

With an endless parade of grilled meats carved tableside, Brazilian BBQ is a must-try for any meat eater. Brazilian BBQ, known as churrascaria in Brazil, is unlike smoked American barbecue or Korean barbecue; it features large chunks of slow-cooked meat like steak, pork, and picanha (beef sirloin), and it is presented tableside on sword-like metal skewers.

Read more
Dry aged steak: Everything you need to know
Just like wine and cheese, steak just gets better with age.
Dry aged steak

 

If you're anything like us, one of your go-to happy places is likely a dark and moody gourmet steakhouse, complete with mustachio'd barkeeps and their impressive list of extravagant steak and bourbon pairings. If this is a scene that sounds familiar to you, you probably know a little something about dry-aged steaks. Until just recently, these incredible pieces of meat were only available in upscale steakhouses, very high-end grocers, and specialty butcheries. Thanks to the passage of time and whispers of praise, however, word eventually got out about how incredible dry-aged steaks are, and now they're much more widely accessible online and even at some mid-level grocery stores.

Read more
What’s an aperitif? Everything you need to know about these refreshing drinks
Aperitif 101: Guide on pre-meal beverages
Negroni

 

The appetizer of the drink world, an aperitif, is a fun toast and a preface to a meal ahead, all at once. Based on the Latin word, which translates to "open," these beverages are believed to loosen up the stomach and prepare the body for a meal. And because these elixirs date back to ancient Roman times, it's hard to argue with the history at play.

Read more