Everyone likes deviled eggs, right?

Classic Southern deviled eggs are often thought of as a summer side dish, pairing well with barbecues and outdoor summer lunches. But we think deviled eggs are too good to enjoy only one season of the year. Deviled eggs make the perfect light appetizer for guests to nibble on before the main event since they’re not too heavy or filling. Not to mention, they’re perfect for adding and changing up your Thanksgiving routine to keep things interesting.

If you’ve ever made deviled eggs before, you know there’s an endless amount of variations in recipes. Variations can come from the deviled egg mixture itself, using different condiments to add a creamy texture (mayo, Miracle Whip, mustard, avocado, cream cheese, etc.). In addition, the variation in recipes can also come from different toppings and garnishes used to add flavor and complete the look of your deviled eggs for serving. As delicious as these all sound, which deviled egg recipe is best for Thanksgiving? We’ve got you covered with four of our favorite trustworthy deviled egg recipes — from basic to advanced.

Tips to make any deviled egg recipe incredible

Before you dive into making any delicious deviled egg recipe, let’s first start with the basics. In order for your deviled eggs to come out perfectly, the eggs themselves must be cooked to the right firmness. Eggs that are too soft will not hold the filling, but eggs that are too firm will result in a yolk that is too chalky. Start with these tips to make any deviled egg recipe incredible.

Steam eggs, don’t boil them

Traditional methods of making hard-boiled eggs often include boiling them on the stovetop in a full pot of water. However, our tip is to try steaming them on the stovetop instead. To do this, you’ll only need to add about an inch of water to your pot and place a steamer basket inside. Put the eggs inside the steamer basket instead of dropping them into the water as you would when hard boiling. The steaming method is gentler on eggs than boiling them and helps ensure the yolk in the eggs doesn’t become too chalky. We love this tip to elevate a best deviled egg recipe a bit further.

Cook eggs a bit less

The yolk texture can make or break how your deviled egg filling comes out. When in doubt, try cooking your eggs a bit less than you would for standard hard-boiled eggs. The yolk will be added to a mixture with other condiments, which means it should be not too hard and chalky, but not too runny or fudgy either.

Source great ingredients

Using high-quality ingredients can make a huge difference in the taste of your Thanksgiving deviled eggs. Sourcing fresh farm eggs will ensure the eggs have maximum nutrition and taste. If you can’t get to a local farm, look in your area for farmers markets or health food stores that sell premium eggs. When selecting other ingredients, choose quality, organic mayo and mustard products that don’t contain additives or inflammatory seed oils. This will help your recipe taste wholesome and delicious.

Basic deviled egg recipe

You can’t go wrong with a classic deviled egg recipe for your Thanksgiving meal. For basic deviled eggs, you’ll need only eggs, mayo, ground mustard, salt, pepper, and paprika for garnish. Sprinkle some paprika for garnish and you’re set with super creamy and classic deviled eggs. Here’s how to make these delicious, yet classic deviled eggs.

Ingredients

6 hard-cooked eggs, peeled

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

1/2 teaspoon ground mustard

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Paprika, if desired (for garnish)

Method

Hard cook 6 eggs, allow to cool, and peel. Cut eggs lengthwise in half. Slip out yolks and mash with a fork. Stir in mayonnaise, mustard, salt and pepper. Fill whites with egg yolk mixture, heaping it lightly. Sprinkle with paprika, if desired. Cover and refrigerate for up to 24 hours.

Deviled eggs with hot sauce

If you like a bit more flavor to your deviled eggs, adding hot sauce and red wine vinegar to the mixture is a great variation. This Easter deviled egg recipe is perfect for Thanksgiving, too! This recipe uses yellow mustard instead of ground mustard and also includes minced dill pickles to add a unique flavor to the eggs.

Ingredients

1 dozen eggs

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup dill pickles, minced

2 teaspoons yellow mustard

2 teaspoons red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon hot sauce

1/4 teaspoon garlic salt

1/4 teaspoon sugar

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Zest from 1 lemon

Method

Hard boil eggs and allow them to cool. Peel the eggs, then slice them in half vertically, separating the yolks and whites. In a medium-sized bowl, combine yolks with all other ingredients (except lemon zest), and mix well. A potato masher works incredibly well for this. Using a spoon or piping bag, carefully fill the hollow of each egg white with the yolk mixture. Top with grated lemon zest and anything else that strikes your fancy.

Thanksgiving cranberry deviled eggs

If you really want to stay on the Thanksgiving theme, try this cranberry deviled eggs recipe for a fun twist on traditional deviled eggs. Using ground mustard, rubbed sage, and cranberry sauce, these deviled eggs will surely impress your Thanksgiving guests.

Ingredients

6 hard-cooked eggs, peeled

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1/2 teaspoon ground mustard

1/4 teaspoon rubbed sage

1/8 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons whole berry cranberry sauce

Method

Slice eggs in half lengthwise. Remove yolks and place in a small bowl. Mash yolks with a fork or potato masher. Stir in mayonnaise, mustard, sage, and salt until smooth and creamy. Gently stir in cranberry sauce. Spoon the yolk mixture into egg white halves. Top with additional cranberry sauce, if desired. Refrigerate for one hour or until they are ready to serve.

Pesto-filled deviled eggs

Pesto-filled deviled eggs are the perfect savory appetizer for your Thanksgiving meal. Instead of using mayo, this recipe uses only pesto to mix with the egg yolk. You can use basil pesto, mint pesto, or even red pepper pesto as three sub-variations of this recipe, too. Include other spices, too, if you desire. We love that this variation of deviled eggs only requires 3 ingredients.

Ingredients

6 hard-boiled eggs

1/3 cup of any pesto sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

Paprika (for garnish) to taste

Method

To hard cook eggs, place them in a saucepan, fill with water, and bring to a rolling boil over high heat. As soon as the water is at a roll, cover tightly and turn off the heat. Let them stand for 12 minutes. Meanwhile, fill a bowl with ice water. Transfer the hard-cooked eggs to ice water and leave them until completely cooled. Peel off shells and cut eggs in half lengthwise. Remove yolks from eggs, separating them in a different bowl. Mash the egg yolks well with a fork. Add pesto sauce to the egg yolks and mix thoroughly. Add salt and pepper to taste. Spoon the egg yolk and pesto mixture into the egg white halves. Add paprika to garnish, if desired.

Experiment with deviled eggs this holiday season

These variations of deviled eggs change the game, offering new ways to enjoy this beloved appetizer throughout the holiday season. Soon, you’ll want deviled eggs on every holiday — not just Easter and Thanksgiving.

