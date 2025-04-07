Just in time for Festival season, PATRÓN Tequila is launching mini bottles of PATRÓN EL ALTO

Table of Contents Table of Contents PATRÓN EL ALTO Minis Where can I buy it?

It’s that time of year again. No, we aren’t talking about spring. We’re talking about the start of music festival season. To celebrate this momentous time of year, the folks at PATRÓN Tequila are launching a new, smaller version of its popular PATRÓN EL ALTO.

PATRÓN EL ALTO Minis

For those unaware, PATRÓN EL ALTO is a luxury blend of PATRÓN Extra Añejo, Añejo and Reposado tequilas. Made from 100% Blue Weber agave, this multi-layered, balanced tequila is known for its flavor of roasted agave, oaky wood, vanilla beans, dried fruits, and chocolate.

Previously, you needed to buy a 750ml bottle to enjoy this refined, complex tequila. Now, you can purchase 50ml PATRÓN EL ALTO Minis for festivals, events, and any time you’d rather bring one tiny bottle for mixing instead of lugging around a massive bottle.

“With the PATRÓN EL ALTO Mini, we’re sharing our handcrafted prestige tequila in an exciting new way,” D-J Hageman, Vice President of Marketing at PATRÓN, said.

“It’s perfect for toasting to the unforgettable moments that define festival season, bringing the extraordinary quality of PATRÓN EL ALTO to life as the ultimate mini accessory.”

Where can I buy it?

Sadly, like with many good things, PATRÓN EL ALTO Minis won’t be available forever. These limited-edition 50ml bottles will be available beginning in June. The price hasn’t been announced yet. If you can’t wait, you can purchase the PATRÓN Tequila Festival Gift Set on ReserveBar featuring a 750ml bottle of PATRÓN EL ALTO and two festival-inspired collector cups for $119.99.