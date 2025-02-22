Get inspired by these unique Margarita recipes from NYC bars

With National Margarita Day falling today, we’ve already recommended some variations on this beloved drink that you can try. But if you’re feeling adventurous and want to try out some more unusual Margaritas — containing everything from mushrooms to yuzu — then the bars of NYC are here to present you with unique, flavorful variants that you can try in person or recreate at home.
Fortune’s Fool
From elNico, Brooklyn, NY
Created by Beverage Director Caleb Russell
Ingredients:
- 1.25 oz G4 Tequila Blanco
- 0.5 oz Giffard Banane du Brésil
- 0.25 oz St. George Spiced Pear
- 0.5 oz Pineapple Juice
- 0.5 oz Lime Juice
- 3 Hoja Santa Leaves, Shaken in Cocktail
Method: Shake Well in Cocktail Shaker, Strain onto a Large Cube
Glass: Old Fashioned Rocks Glass
Garnish: Cinnamon-Sugar Salt Rim, Wrap Inside of Glass with Banana Leaf
Hot N’ Bothered
From RT60 Rooftop Bar at Hard Rock Hotel New York, New York
Created by Head Bartender Rollin Colmenares
Ingredients:
- 2oz Volcan Tequila
- 1oz Lime Juice
- .75 Agave
- .25 Green Chartreuse
Method:
Add lime juice, agave, Green Chartreuse, and tequila to a shaker. Add one slice of serrano pepper and 3–4 mint leaves (do not muddle). Wet shake for 8–10 seconds and double strain into a rocks glass.
Garnish: Dehydrated lime with a slice of serrano on top; half rim of citrus salt
Mushroom Margarita
From SUPERBUENO, New York
Created by Ignacio ‘Nacho’ Jimenez, Owner of SUPERBUENO
Ingredients:
- 1½ oz. Huitlacoche mezcal (*recipe below)
- ¾ oz. Cointreau triple sec
- ¼ oz. Simple syrup
- 1 oz. Lime juice
Method: Shake and strain over 2×2 ice.
Glass: Double old fashioned
Garnish: Lava salt rim
Huitlacoche Mezcal Recipe:
Ingredients: 150grm Frozen Huitlacoche, 1L Ilegal Mezcal
Method:
Place thawed huitlacoche in a blender with ½ bottle mezcal. Blend on low and slowly ramp up speed to finely puree huitlacoche. Add the remainder of the bottle and blend on high for 3 minutes. Transfer huitlacoche mezcal into a Cambro and use more mescal to rinse blender contents into Cambro. Add the remaining of mezcal – Allow to infuse overnight before straining through a fine mesh strainer. Make sure you get as much liquid as possible.
Yuzu Mugirita
From Sip & Guzzle, New York
Created by Steve Schneider, Head Bartender + Bar Manager, Guzzle
Ingredients:
- SG Shochu Mugi
- Sip & Guzzle’s house yuzu mix (Yuzu Juice, Agave Nectar and Shiso leaves)
- Garnish: Plum salt
Paris is Burning
From Cosmo, New York
Created by Jessica Duré, Beverage Director, and Naeem Lama, Beverage Consultant
Ingredients:
- 1.25 oz Chaga Matcha-Infused Patron Blanco
- 0.75 oz Por Siempre Sotol
- 1.25 oz house Triple Sec
- 1.25 oz Lime
- 0.5 oz Simple
Method: Shake/Strain
Glass: Rocks
Garnish: Rocks/Baby’s Breath