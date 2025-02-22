 Skip to main content
Get inspired by these unique Margarita recipes from NYC bars

From yuzu to mushrooms, here's how bars are experimenting with this classic drink

By
Hot N' Bothered
RT60 Rooftop Bar

With National Margarita Day falling today, we’ve already recommended some variations on this beloved drink that you can try. But if you’re feeling adventurous and want to try out some more unusual Margaritas — containing everything from mushrooms to yuzu — then the bars of NYC are here to present you with unique, flavorful variants that you can try in person or recreate at home.

Fortune’s Fool

Fortune’s Fool
Jenna Haar

From elNico, Brooklyn, NY

Created by Beverage Director Caleb Russell

Ingredients:

  • 1.25 oz G4 Tequila Blanco
  • 0.5 oz Giffard Banane du Brésil
  • 0.25 oz St. George Spiced Pear
  • 0.5 oz Pineapple Juice
  • 0.5 oz Lime Juice
  • 3 Hoja Santa Leaves, Shaken in Cocktail
Method: Shake Well in Cocktail Shaker, Strain onto a Large Cube

Glass: Old Fashioned Rocks Glass

Garnish: Cinnamon-Sugar Salt Rim, Wrap Inside of Glass with Banana Leaf

Hot N’ Bothered

RT60 Rooftop Bar

From RT60 Rooftop Bar at Hard Rock Hotel New York, New York

Created by Head Bartender Rollin Colmenares

Ingredients:

  • 2oz Volcan Tequila
  • 1oz Lime Juice
  • .75 Agave
  • .25 Green Chartreuse

Method:

Add lime juice, agave, Green Chartreuse, and tequila to a shaker. Add one slice of serrano pepper and 3–4 mint leaves (do not muddle). Wet shake for 8–10 seconds and double strain into a rocks glass.

Garnish: Dehydrated lime with a slice of serrano on top; half rim of citrus salt

Mushroom Margarita

Image used with permission by copyright holder

From SUPERBUENO, New York

Created by Ignacio ‘Nacho’ Jimenez, Owner of SUPERBUENO

Ingredients:

  • 1½ oz. Huitlacoche mezcal (*recipe below)
  • ¾ oz. Cointreau triple sec
  • ¼ oz. Simple syrup
  • 1 oz. Lime juice

Method: Shake and strain over 2×2 ice.

Glass: Double old fashioned

Garnish: Lava salt rim

Huitlacoche Mezcal Recipe:

Ingredients: 150grm Frozen Huitlacoche, 1L Ilegal Mezcal

Method:

Place thawed huitlacoche in a blender with ½ bottle mezcal. Blend on low and slowly ramp up speed to finely puree huitlacoche. Add the remainder of the bottle and blend on high for 3 minutes. Transfer huitlacoche mezcal into a Cambro and use more mescal to rinse blender contents into Cambro. Add the remaining of mezcal – Allow to infuse overnight before straining through a fine mesh strainer. Make sure you get as much liquid as possible.

Yuzu Mugirita

Image used with permission by copyright holder

From Sip & Guzzle, New York

Created by Steve Schneider, Head Bartender + Bar Manager, Guzzle

Ingredients:

  • SG Shochu Mugi
  • Sip & Guzzle’s house yuzu mix (Yuzu Juice, Agave Nectar and Shiso leaves)
  • Garnish: Plum salt

Paris is Burning

Image used with permission by copyright holder

From Cosmo, New York

Created by Jessica Duré, Beverage Director, and Naeem Lama, Beverage Consultant

Ingredients:

  • 1.25 oz Chaga Matcha-Infused Patron Blanco
  • 0.75 oz Por Siempre Sotol
  • 1.25 oz house Triple Sec
  • 1.25 oz Lime
  • 0.5 oz Simple

Method: Shake/Strain

Glass: Rocks

Garnish: Rocks/Baby’s Breath

