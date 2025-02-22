 Skip to main content
Take your pick of recipes for National Margarita Day

How do you take yours?

By
TM_TraditionalMarg_2
Teremana Tequila

Today is National Margarita Day, so if you needed any excuse to treat yourself to a drink this evening, then here you go. The Margarita is one of the most beloved drinks in the US, thanks to its combination of boozy tequila, sweet triple sec, and sharp lime.

The Margarita is a great template for experimentation too, with a recipe for every taste from Teremana Tequila, including a batched blood orange option so you can celebrate with friends.

Blood Orange Margarita

Teremana Tequila

Serves 8 – 10

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups Teremana Blanco
  • 1 cup Fresh Blood Orange Juice
  • ¾ cup Fresh Lime Juice
  • ½ cup Agave Nectar

Method:

Add all ingredients to a large pitcher with ice. Stir gently to incorporate. Strain and pour into rocks glasses with fresh ice. Garnish with blood orange slices.

Strawberry Supernova

Teremana Tequila

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ oz Teremana Blanco
  • 1 oz Strawberry Puree
  • 1 oz Coconut Water
  • ½ oz Fresh Lime Juice
  • Top w/ Champagne

Method:

Combine Teremana Blanco, lime juice, strawberry puree, and coconut water. Shake, strain, and pour into a coupe or champagne glass. Top with champagne and garnish with a strawberry.

Spicy Margarita

Teremana Tequila

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Teremana Reposado
  • ¾ oz Lime Juice
  • ½ oz Agave Nectar
  • 2 Jalapeño Slices (remove seeds)

Method:

Muddle jalapeño slices in shaker. Add Teremana Reposado, lime juice and agave. Shake with ice. Strain and serve over fresh ice. Garnish with a lime and jalapeño slice.

Mango Margarita

Teremana Tequila

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Teremana Blanco
  • 1 oz Mango Nectar
  • ¾ oz Lime Juice
  • ½ oz Agave Nectar
  • Pinch of Salt

Method:

Shake with ice in a cocktail shaker. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a mango slice.

Traditional Margarita

Teremana Tequila

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Teremana Blanco or Reposado
  • 1 oz Lime Juice
  • ½ oz Agave Nectar

Method:

Shake in a shaker with ice. Strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Expand your palate with these unusual twists on the Margarita
See how the classic margarita can be adapted for every preferance
Margarita Azul

The Margarita is an iconic drink, and it's one which has only risen in popularity as more and more quality tequilas have become available in the US. But your beloved Margarita needn't stick only to the classic recipe -- it's also ideal for adding a twist of your own, as demonstrated in these recipes. They include additions from mandarin to mezcal, so you can take your Margaritas up a notch.
Mandarin Margarita

Ingredients:

Your next Starbucks cold coffee order may be served differently
Starbucks moves towards sustainability
Starbucks iced coffee

If you order cold coffee drinks from Starbucks, your next order may come in a new cup. Starbucks has announced that stores in specific states will no longer offer plastic cold cups for cold coffees. Instead, cold coffee orders will be served in cold compostable cups to reduce plastic waste.

Only about 580 cafe locations in California, Washington, Hawaii, Minnesota, Arizona, New Mexico, Massachusetts, Michigan, Maryland, Connecticut, Virginia, South Carolina, Colorado, and Georgia have started serving coffee in these new cups. However, the brand anticipates rolling these new sustainable coffee cups out to more stores throughout 2025.

What is lungo? Here’s how it compares to your regular espresso shot
Lungo means long in Italian
espresso shot

You might come across a "caffè lungo" around Italy or a "long shot" in cafes around the U.S. I only recently learned the difference between a short espresso, known as a ristretto, and the opposite order: a lungo. The difference between variations of an espresso shot depends on the water-to-coffee ground ratio, leaving each shot of espresso with a different volume and taste. Now that I know the difference between these espresso shots, it makes ordering espresso even more fun. If you've also wondered: "What is lungo?" when reading a coffee shop menu, here's what you should know.
What is lungo?

A lungo is a shot of espresso that contains more water than a standard espresso shot. Its name is derived from the Italian word "long" (which seems fitting if you ask me). Lungo espresso shots use the same amount of ground coffee beans as traditional espresso shots. However, twice as much hot water is used.

