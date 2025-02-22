Take your pick of recipes for National Margarita Day

Table of Contents Table of Contents Blood Orange Margarita Strawberry Supernova Spicy Margarita Mango Margarita Traditional Margarita

Today is National Margarita Day, so if you needed any excuse to treat yourself to a drink this evening, then here you go. The Margarita is one of the most beloved drinks in the US, thanks to its combination of boozy tequila, sweet triple sec, and sharp lime.

The Margarita is a great template for experimentation too, with a recipe for every taste from Teremana Tequila, including a batched blood orange option so you can celebrate with friends.

Blood Orange Margarita

Serves 8 – 10

Ingredients:

2 cups Teremana Blanco

1 cup Fresh Blood Orange Juice

¾ cup Fresh Lime Juice

½ cup Agave Nectar

Method:

Add all ingredients to a large pitcher with ice. Stir gently to incorporate. Strain and pour into rocks glasses with fresh ice. Garnish with blood orange slices.

Strawberry Supernova

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz Teremana Blanco

1 oz Strawberry Puree

1 oz Coconut Water

½ oz Fresh Lime Juice

Top w/ Champagne

Method:

Combine Teremana Blanco, lime juice, strawberry puree, and coconut water. Shake, strain, and pour into a coupe or champagne glass. Top with champagne and garnish with a strawberry.

Spicy Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz Teremana Reposado

¾ oz Lime Juice

½ oz Agave Nectar

2 Jalapeño Slices (remove seeds)

Method:

Muddle jalapeño slices in shaker. Add Teremana Reposado, lime juice and agave. Shake with ice. Strain and serve over fresh ice. Garnish with a lime and jalapeño slice.

Mango Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz Teremana Blanco

1 oz Mango Nectar

¾ oz Lime Juice

½ oz Agave Nectar

Pinch of Salt

Method:

Shake with ice in a cocktail shaker. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a mango slice.

Traditional Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz Teremana Blanco or Reposado

1 oz Lime Juice

½ oz Agave Nectar

Method:

Shake in a shaker with ice. Strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice. Garnish with a lime wedge.