 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Pick your preferred Margarita: spicy, sharp, caffeinated, or classic

There's a Margarita to suit every palate

By

This weekend sees National Margarita Day, and if you fancy raising a glass to this beloved cocktail then you’ve got plenty of options. You’ll find Margaritas in both frozen and non-frozen versions, and if you’ve only ever had a happy hour pre-batched frozen Margarita from a machine in a dive bar, then it’s well worth trying the non-frozen version. With quality spirits and fresh citrus juice, the drink is clear, classy, and perfectly balanced.

As for ingredients, practically anything goes here too. While Margaritas might vary with the fruits, garnishes, and even spirits that they use, with mezcal being a popular alternative to tequila, one thing that almost all Margarita variations have in common is the use of triple sec.

Recommended Videos

The most iconic brand of triple sec, Cointreau, is the one you’ll see most often in Margarita recipes, and so the brand is celebrating the day with a broad variety of recipes. Whether you prefer something spicy, using fresh jalapeño, or something refreshing using watermelon and ice cubes for a cool frozen option, you can try out these variations. There’s also a sharp blood orange version, and a cold brew version which marries the Margarita with the always popular Espresso Martini cocktail.

Related

Or, of course, for you traditionalists then there’s always the classic original Margarita, using nothing but tequila, lime juice, and Cointreau. But don’t forget the salt rim on your glass, as that salty savory note adds depth and Mexican-inspired flavor to the drink which is part of what makes it so special.

The Spicy Margarita

Cointreau

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Blanco Tequila
  • 1 oz Cointreau
  • 0.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice
  • 2 slices of Jalapeño
  • 2 sprigs of Fresh Cilantro

Method:

  1. Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker
  2. Add ice and shake until well-chilled
  3. Strain into a chilled Old Fashioned glass
  4. Garnish with jalapeño pepper
  5. Garnish with a lime wheel

Frozen Watermelon Margarita

Cointreau

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz of Cointreau
  • 2 oz Blanco Tequila
  • 1 oz Fresh Lime Juice
  • 0.75 oz Watermelon Syrup
  • 7 Ice Cubes

Method:

Watermelon Syrup:

  1. Add 1/2 cup of cubed watermelon and 1/4 cup of simple syrup to blender and puree

Cocktail:

  1. Add all ingredients to a high-powered blender and blend to combine
  2. Pour into Margarita glass rimmed with chili salt. Garnish with a lime wheel or wedge

Blood Orange Margarita

Cointreau

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz Cointreau
  • 2 oz Tequila
  • 1 oz of Fresh Lime Juice
  • 1 oz of Blood Orange Juice

Method:

  1. Add all ingredients into shaker and shake until well chilled
  2. Strain over ice into glass
  3. Garnish your drink with a slice of dehydrated orange

Cold Brew Margarita

Cointreau

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz Cointreau
  • 2 oz Tequila
  • 1 oz of Cold Brew Coffee
  • 0.5 oz of Oat Milk

Method:

  1. Add all ingredients into shaker and shake until well chilled
  2. Strain into a chilled coupe or cocktail glass
  3. Garnish with espresso beans

The Original Margarita

Cointreau

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz Cointreau
  • 2 oz Blanco Tequila
  • 1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

Method:

  1. Make a salt rim on your glass
  2. Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice
  3. Shake vigorously until well chilled
  4. Strain into a Margarita glass
  5. Garnish with a lime wheel

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
5 classic cocktails tequila makes better, according to a master distiller
Who needs whiskey or vodka when you have a bottle of Mexico's finest on hand?
A bottle of The Lost Explorer alongside two cocktails

Tequila makes everything better, including a classic cocktail. The Manual recently caught up with master distiller Enrique de Colsa to get some advice on which cocktails could use a tequila twist the most. We’ve stuck to five classics, many of which you may be familiar with. Whether you’re finding standard sips a little boring or are in a bit of a tequila phase at the moment, then these five mixes should help liven things up.

De Colsa made his name as the head distiller for renowned tequila brand Don Julio. After leaving Don Julio and taking a brief sabbatical, he created a lowland tequila blanco for The Lost Explorer. The spirit is created in small batches, at a dedicated facility, and works well in all of the cocktails that the Maestro Tequilero is suggesting below.
Curious Penicillin

Read more
Get tips from an expert on how to mix the on-trend Pickle Margarita
Add a salty, punchy note to your Margarita with these tips
kosher_dill_pickles_1912

One of the hot trends in home cocktails at the moment might sound a bit baffling: the Pickle Margarita. But according to Patrick Pistolesi, master mixologist at NIO Cocktails, adding a pickle to your tequila drinks makes perfect sense.

“The reason pickle works so well with a Margarita is due to the complimentary flavors the tequila and pickle offer," Pistolesi explains. "Whilst tequila provides a bitter kick to your Margarita, the saltiness of the pickle helps to soften this, leaving you with a delicious array of punchy flavors to cleanse your palette.”

Read more
Make easy drinks for the Super Bowl with this batched spicy margarita recipe
Kick back and enjoy the game by pre-batching your drinks
21Seeds

When it comes to hosting a party, if you want to be serious about your cocktails then you can easily spend all night running back and forth to the kitchen as you select ingredients, wash up glasses, mix drinks, make garnishes, and more. And while that can be fun sometimes, as hosting a cocktail party is a joy of its own, it's not what you want to be doing when you're trying to enjoy the Super Bowl with your buddies. If you're planning a Big Game party, you're far better off planning out your drinks in advance and doing as much of the preparation as you can before the guests arrive. That way, you can focus on the sports instead of refilling glasses all night.

There are some considerations in how to batch up cocktails in advance though. The act of shaking or stirring a drink with ice is an important step to both chill the drink and dilute it to enhance its flavors. If you just take a cocktail recipe and put it in the fridge, it will taste unbalanced. So this spicy margarita recipe includes water to make sure it tastes just right, while still being ready to drink whenever you want it.
Batched Spicy Margarita

Read more