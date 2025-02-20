Pick your preferred Margarita: spicy, sharp, caffeinated, or classic

Table of Contents Table of Contents The Spicy Margarita Frozen Watermelon Margarita Blood Orange Margarita Cold Brew Margarita The Original Margarita

This weekend sees National Margarita Day, and if you fancy raising a glass to this beloved cocktail then you’ve got plenty of options. You’ll find Margaritas in both frozen and non-frozen versions, and if you’ve only ever had a happy hour pre-batched frozen Margarita from a machine in a dive bar, then it’s well worth trying the non-frozen version. With quality spirits and fresh citrus juice, the drink is clear, classy, and perfectly balanced.

As for ingredients, practically anything goes here too. While Margaritas might vary with the fruits, garnishes, and even spirits that they use, with mezcal being a popular alternative to tequila, one thing that almost all Margarita variations have in common is the use of triple sec.

The most iconic brand of triple sec, Cointreau, is the one you’ll see most often in Margarita recipes, and so the brand is celebrating the day with a broad variety of recipes. Whether you prefer something spicy, using fresh jalapeño, or something refreshing using watermelon and ice cubes for a cool frozen option, you can try out these variations. There’s also a sharp blood orange version, and a cold brew version which marries the Margarita with the always popular Espresso Martini cocktail.

Or, of course, for you traditionalists then there’s always the classic original Margarita, using nothing but tequila, lime juice, and Cointreau. But don’t forget the salt rim on your glass, as that salty savory note adds depth and Mexican-inspired flavor to the drink which is part of what makes it so special.

The Spicy Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz Blanco Tequila

1 oz Cointreau

0.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice

2 slices of Jalapeño

2 sprigs of Fresh Cilantro

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker Add ice and shake until well-chilled Strain into a chilled Old Fashioned glass Garnish with jalapeño pepper Garnish with a lime wheel

Frozen Watermelon Margarita

Ingredients:

1 oz of Cointreau

2 oz Blanco Tequila

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

0.75 oz Watermelon Syrup

7 Ice Cubes

Method:

Watermelon Syrup:

Add 1/2 cup of cubed watermelon and 1/4 cup of simple syrup to blender and puree

Cocktail:

Add all ingredients to a high-powered blender and blend to combine Pour into Margarita glass rimmed with chili salt. Garnish with a lime wheel or wedge

Blood Orange Margarita

Ingredients:

1 oz Cointreau

2 oz Tequila

1 oz of Fresh Lime Juice

1 oz of Blood Orange Juice

Method:

Add all ingredients into shaker and shake until well chilled Strain over ice into glass Garnish your drink with a slice of dehydrated orange

Cold Brew Margarita

Ingredients:

1 oz Cointreau

2 oz Tequila

1 oz of Cold Brew Coffee

0.5 oz of Oat Milk

Method:

Add all ingredients into shaker and shake until well chilled Strain into a chilled coupe or cocktail glass Garnish with espresso beans

The Original Margarita

Ingredients:

1 oz Cointreau

2 oz Blanco Tequila

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

Method: