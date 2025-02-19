Expand your palate with these unusual twists on the Margarita

The Margarita is an iconic drink, and it’s one which has only risen in popularity as more and more quality tequilas have become available in the US. But your beloved Margarita needn’t stick only to the classic recipe — it’s also ideal for adding a twist of your own, as demonstrated in these recipes. They include additions from mandarin to mezcal, so you can take your Margaritas up a notch.
Mandarin Margarita
Ingredients:
- 0.75 oz Kish SHINE Kumquat Rose & Ginger Apéritif
- 2 oz Blanco Tequila
- 0.25 oz Agave
- 0.25 oz Lime Juice
- 0.75 oz Mandarin Juice
- 0.25 oz Amaro Nonino
- Garnish: Salt Rimmed Glass & Mandarin Leaves
Method:
Add all of your ingredients to a mixing glass. Give it a quick shake. Give a double rocks glass a half salt rim and fine strain the cocktail into it. Add some ice and garnish with the leaves left over from your mandarins. Cheers!
Mango Margarita
Ingredients:
- 1.5oz Gracias a Dios Mango Mezcal
- 0.5oz Bauchant Orange Liqueur
- 0.75oz lime juice
- 0.25oz lemon juice
- 0.5oz agave syrup
Method:
Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake and strain over fresh ice into a double rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wedge.
La Margarita
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Partida Blanco
- 1 oz Lime juice
- .5 oz Agave nectar
- .5 oz Water
Method:
Shake over ice. Strain into rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with lime wheel.
Disaronno Disarita
Ingredients:
- 25 ml Disaronno Originale
- 25 ml Tequila
- 15 ml Fresh lime juice
- 5 ml Sugar syrup
Method:
Pour the ingredients into a shaker and double strain into a margarita glass. Garnish with lime wedge.
Yuzu Margarita
Ingredients:
- 1oz Yuzu + Elderflower KTOWN Soju
- 1oz Cointreau
- 1oz Tequila
- 0.75oz Lime Juice
Margarita Azul
Ingredients:
- 45ml Partida Blanco
- 30ml Bols Blue Curacao
- 25ml Fresh lime juice
- 10ml Sugar syrup