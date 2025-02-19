Expand your palate with these unusual twists on the Margarita

Table of Contents Table of Contents Mandarin Margarita Mango Margarita La Margarita Disaronno Disarita Yuzu Margarita Margarita Azul

The Margarita is an iconic drink, and it’s one which has only risen in popularity as more and more quality tequilas have become available in the US. But your beloved Margarita needn’t stick only to the classic recipe — it’s also ideal for adding a twist of your own, as demonstrated in these recipes. They include additions from mandarin to mezcal, so you can take your Margaritas up a notch.

Mandarin Margarita

Ingredients:

0.75 oz Kish SHINE Kumquat Rose & Ginger Apéritif

2 oz Blanco Tequila

0.25 oz Agave

0.25 oz Lime Juice

0.75 oz Mandarin Juice

0.25 oz Amaro Nonino

Garnish: Salt Rimmed Glass & Mandarin Leaves

Method:

Recommended Videos

Add all of your ingredients to a mixing glass. Give it a quick shake. Give a double rocks glass a half salt rim and fine strain the cocktail into it. Add some ice and garnish with the leaves left over from your mandarins. Cheers!

Mango Margarita

Ingredients:

Method:

Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake and strain over fresh ice into a double rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wedge.

La Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz Partida Blanco

1 oz Lime juice

.5 oz Agave nectar

.5 oz Water

Method:

Shake over ice. Strain into rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with lime wheel.

Disaronno Disarita

Ingredients:

25 ml Disaronno Originale

25 ml Tequila

15 ml Fresh lime juice

5 ml Sugar syrup

Method:

Pour the ingredients into a shaker and double strain into a margarita glass. Garnish with lime wedge.

Yuzu Margarita

Ingredients:

1oz Yuzu + Elderflower KTOWN Soju

1oz Cointreau

1oz Tequila

0.75oz Lime Juice

Margarita Azul

Ingredients: