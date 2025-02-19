 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Expand your palate with these unusual twists on the Margarita

See how the classic margarita can be adapted for every preferance

By
Margarita Azul
Partida Blanco

The Margarita is an iconic drink, and it’s one which has only risen in popularity as more and more quality tequilas have become available in the US. But your beloved Margarita needn’t stick only to the classic recipe — it’s also ideal for adding a twist of your own, as demonstrated in these recipes. They include additions from mandarin to mezcal, so you can take your Margaritas up a notch.

Mandarin Margarita

Image used with permission by copyright holder

Ingredients:

Method:

Recommended Videos

Add all of your ingredients to a mixing glass. Give it a quick shake. Give a double rocks glass a half salt rim and fine strain the cocktail into it. Add some ice and garnish with the leaves left over from your mandarins. Cheers!

Related

Mango Margarita

Image used with permission by copyright holder

Ingredients:

Method:

Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake and strain over fresh ice into a double rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wedge.

La Margarita

Image used with permission by copyright holder

Ingredients:

Method:

Shake over ice. Strain into rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with lime wheel.

Disaronno Disarita

Image used with permission by copyright holder

Ingredients:

Method:

Pour the ingredients into a shaker and double strain into a margarita glass. Garnish with lime wedge.

Yuzu Margarita

Image used with permission by copyright holder

Ingredients:

Margarita Azul

Partida Blanco

Ingredients:

  • 45ml Partida Blanco
  • 30ml Bols Blue Curacao​
  • 25ml Fresh lime juice ​
  • 10ml Sugar syrup​

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Spice things up with these agave cocktails from Mezcal Unión
Embrace the sweet and spicy flavors of mezcal for love
Mezcal Union

This might be the year of the tequila Valentine's cocktail, but there's also plenty of room for appreciation of the other agave-based spirit: mezcal. Tequila's smokier, spicier cousin is perfect for those who enjoy their drinks a little moodier and deeper, as these recipes show.

Recipes from Mezcal Unión include a twist on the Paloma and the Clover Club, taking beloved classic cocktails and giving them a mezcal hit which is ideal for the adventurous drinker.
Paloma Viejo

Read more
Don’t fret, we’ve got Valentine’s Day cocktails made easy
No need to panic, there's still time to whip up some delicious drinks
Hazelnut Hot Chocolate

With so many options for elaborate and beautiful Valentine's Day drinks, we'll forgive you if you're feeling a little overwhelmed. If you're looking for a simple, classy option to celebrate tonight then there is always the classic standby: a nice bottle of Champagne or other sparkling wine. However, if you're feeling a little more adventurous, then you can make delicious twists on classic drinks like a martini or hot chocolate. Starting with a drink you know you like makes it easier to experiment, so try out these recipes as a basis for your own drinks.
Bouquet of Flowers

Ingredients:

Read more
Please any palate with these approachable, fruity vodka cocktails
Pink, fruity, and delicious drinks for a special evening
YoCo Vodka's Sweet Love 2 Photo Credit_ Madelynne Grace of @BitesandBevsMedia

This Valentine's Day we're seeing a lot of love for tequila cocktails, but those flavors aren't to everyone's tastes. If you prefer something a bit more classic, or if you're not so used to strongly flavored spirits, then you can always turn to the bar standby of vodka. Vodka's great strength as a mixer is its ability to blend with almost any flavor, and if you choose a good quality brand then you won't be faced with harshness or strange off tastes. Instead, a good vodka should add a clean flavor, a nice smooth mouthfeel, and just enough of a spirit kick to add some flair to your drinks.

In the spirit of loving vodka, we have a couple of romantic recipes from YoCo vodka that are pretty, fruity, and easy to drink. If you're looking for a casual, easy to sip drink that still has some special magic for yourself and a loved one, then these are the ideal choice. After all, who doesn't love flavors of blackberry, strawberry, and pomegranate?
YoCo Vodka’s “Love In This Club”

Read more