Try out these fruity, fresh twists on a classic Margarita

These alternatives to the classic Margarita add ingredients like strawberry, orgeat, and avocado

By
Cottonwood Margarita
Tres Agaves Tequila

One of the most popular drinks of all time has to be the Margarita. The combination of tequila, lime, and triple sec is delicious, simple, and a great way to explore the flavors of tequila.

It’s also a great base for experimentation, as these recipes from brand Tres Agaves Tequila show. There are three variations on the classic recipe: a mint and strawberry version for the fruit lovers, a version incorporating orgeat and vanilla for those who want a bakery twist, and an avocado version for those who love their savorys.

Minty Strawberry Margarita

Tres Agaves Tequila

Ingredients:

Method:

  1. Rim a rocks glass with salt and set aside
  2. Combine all ingredients in a shaker and add ice
  3. Shake vigorously so ingredients are well blended and chilled
  4. Double strain into salted rocks glass over fresh ice
  5. Garnish and enjoy immediately

Cottonwood Margarita

Tres Agaves Tequila

Ingredients:

Method:

  1. Add all ingredients to tin and shake for ten seconds without ice
  2. Open tins, fill three quarters full of ice and shake again until tins frost
  3. Strain into a couple
  4. Garnish with a lime twist

Avocado Margarita

Tres Agaves Tequila

Ingredients:

Method:

  1. Muddle Tres Agaves Cocktail-Ready Agave Nectar, fresh squeezed lime juice, avocado, and cilantro in a mixing tin
  2. Add Tequila and ice
  3. Shake, strain and pour over ice

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
