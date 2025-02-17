Try out these fruity, fresh twists on a classic Margarita

One of the most popular drinks of all time has to be the Margarita. The combination of tequila, lime, and triple sec is delicious, simple, and a great way to explore the flavors of tequila.
It’s also a great base for experimentation, as these recipes from brand Tres Agaves Tequila show. There are three variations on the classic recipe: a mint and strawberry version for the fruit lovers, a version incorporating orgeat and vanilla for those who want a bakery twist, and an avocado version for those who love their savorys.
Minty Strawberry Margarita
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Tres Agaves Organic 100% de Agave Tequila (Blanco or Reposado)
- 2 oz. Tres Agaves Organic Margarita Mix
- 3 Strawberries
- 6-7 Mint Leaves
- Pinch of Salt
Method:
- Rim a rocks glass with salt and set aside
- Combine all ingredients in a shaker and add ice
- Shake vigorously so ingredients are well blended and chilled
- Double strain into salted rocks glass over fresh ice
- Garnish and enjoy immediately
Cottonwood Margarita
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Tres Agaves Organic 100% de Agave Blanco Tequila
- .5 oz fresh lime juice
- .5 oz orgeat
- 1 egg white
- Scant barspoon vanilla extract
Method:
- Add all ingredients to tin and shake for ten seconds without ice
- Open tins, fill three quarters full of ice and shake again until tins frost
- Strain into a couple
- Garnish with a lime twist
Avocado Margarita
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Tres Agaves Organic 100% de Agave Blanco Tequila
- 1.5 oz Tres Agaves Cocktail-Ready Organic Agave Nectar
- .5 oz Cointreau liqueur
- 1.5 oz fresh squeezed lime juice
- 1/2 ripe avocado
- Couple sprigs of fresh cilantro
Method:
- Muddle Tres Agaves Cocktail-Ready Agave Nectar, fresh squeezed lime juice, avocado, and cilantro in a mixing tin
- Add Tequila and ice
- Shake, strain and pour over ice