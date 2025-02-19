 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Take your Margarita up a notch with beautiful garnishes, like this bar does

Visual appeal is as important as flavor in creating a great drink

By
The Gilded Iguana Surf Hotel Margarita
The Restaurant & Bar at The Gilded Iguana Surf Hotel

It’s Margarita season, and that means you’ll be seeing Margarita recipes which incorporate fruits, infused tequilas, and even alternative spirits like mezcal. But if you’d prefer to keep your Margaritas more on the classic side, then there are still changes you can make to fancy them up.

One option is to keep the changes minimal, such as switching out the usual lime juice for lemon juice. That adds a tart, sharp note to the drink, and lemon is a natural partner for tequila. You should also feel free to play with the proportions of tequila, triple sec, and citrus juice to find your own preference, as well as adding a sweetner like simple syrup if required. One thing to remember is that the freshness of your citrus will make a big difference to its flavor, so fresher citrus juice may not require any additional sweetner at all, while if you’re using older lemons or limes you might need to help them out with a little additional sugar.

Recommended Videos

But a great way to elevate your drink to something special is simply to have fun with garnishes. This recipe from Johan Enrique Obando Lazo, the head bartender at The Gilded Iguana Surf Hotel, makes use of edible flowers and locally grown seasonal fruits to add a beautiful and distinctive flair to a classic drink.

Related

The Gilded Iguana Surf Hotel Margarita

The Restaurant & Bar at The Gilded Iguana Surf Hotel

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Arette Tequila
  • 1 oz Lemon
  • 1 oz Triple Sec
  • 1 Lemon Slice
  • Garnish:
    • Strawberry
    • Orange
    • Edible Flowers

Method:

Combine all ingredients into a shaker, pour over ice and add garnish.

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Mix up an unusual cocktail with these Southern Hemisphere spirits
Drinks featuring a New Zealand vodka and aguardiente
BACAN BERRY SMASH bottle

If you love discovering new ingredients for your home bar, then it can be fun to look for spirits beyond those you'll typically find in the US. As well as regional vodka brands like The Reid from New Zealand, you can also experiment with ingredients like the traditional Colombian spirit aguardiente, available from the brand Bacan. We've got a selection of cocktails making use of these ingredients below.
The Reid Berry Caipiroska

Ingredients:

Read more
Whip up these last-minute cocktails for the Big Game
Get ready for the game with these quick cocktails
BBB_Touchdown Punch

The guests have arrived, the snacks are out, the TV is on, the commentary is just beginning -- there's only one thing missing for you to enjoy the game today. If you're in need of last-minute drinks suggestions, then don't worry -- we've got a couple of dead simple options for tasty whiskey drinks for you to toast your team.

First option is a tasty shandy cocktail, which is a great option for something delicious and more special than just a beer, but without being too high in abv. If you're looking for a way to ease yourself into the game, then this one lets you enjoy the flavors of a cocktail without too much booze. And secondly, there's a simple punch, which you can throw together in just a few minutes and is a great way to make quick and easy drinks for a crowd.
Brother’s Bond Bourbon Game Time Shandy

Read more
Keep your buddies happy with these Super Bowl batch cocktails
Big batched drinks for your Game Day party
Hennessy Sunset Punch

For busy days, we love a pre-batched drink -- especially a punch.

These recipes from Hennessy for game day feature cognac along with fruits and other ingredients to make large amounts of punch that are perfect for a party. There's one option for an eight-person serving of Sunset Punch, and another for a whopping 20-person serving of Brandy Punch.

Read more