Take your Margarita up a notch with beautiful garnishes, like this bar does

It’s Margarita season, and that means you’ll be seeing Margarita recipes which incorporate fruits, infused tequilas, and even alternative spirits like mezcal. But if you’d prefer to keep your Margaritas more on the classic side, then there are still changes you can make to fancy them up.

One option is to keep the changes minimal, such as switching out the usual lime juice for lemon juice. That adds a tart, sharp note to the drink, and lemon is a natural partner for tequila. You should also feel free to play with the proportions of tequila, triple sec, and citrus juice to find your own preference, as well as adding a sweetner like simple syrup if required. One thing to remember is that the freshness of your citrus will make a big difference to its flavor, so fresher citrus juice may not require any additional sweetner at all, while if you’re using older lemons or limes you might need to help them out with a little additional sugar.

But a great way to elevate your drink to something special is simply to have fun with garnishes. This recipe from Johan Enrique Obando Lazo, the head bartender at The Gilded Iguana Surf Hotel, makes use of edible flowers and locally grown seasonal fruits to add a beautiful and distinctive flair to a classic drink.

The Gilded Iguana Surf Hotel Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz Arette Tequila

1 oz Lemon

1 oz Triple Sec

1 Lemon Slice

Garnish: Strawberry Orange Edible Flowers



Method:

Combine all ingredients into a shaker, pour over ice and add garnish.